Germany violates its laws constantly.

Each year, approx 698,000 (2023) new babies are born in Germany at a birthrate of 1,38% (Africa 5,6%). It is estimated that 1-10% of these children are “Kuckuckskinder”, 25.000-70.000 annually, children born into a legal marriage while the legal father (husband) is not also the biological father. When found out, this causes emotional, spiritual, financial, and legal devastation for the immediately affected four people (child, mother, legal and biological father), resulting in a generation up to 1,875 Mio. plus directly affected Germans (25 years x 25.000 children x 3); indirect, including grandparents, uncles, aunties, nephews, nieces, etc. 15 Mio. plus. While children and legal fathers suffer the most, the mothers responsible, in collaboration with the boyfriends, walk away morally, emotionally, spiritually, and financially for free. A judge in Austria, after 40 years of marriage, needed a kidney. His three children were tested to be possible donors. None of these children was ever his own. He filed for divorce.

The 2008 Reform of the Fatherhood testing makes DNA testing of suspected “Kuckuckskinder” easier. The Highest Court, BGH in Germany, determined in 2011 that legal fathers can get back the money paid for not their own children from the biological fathers. § 838 BGB (Civil Law Book) and Articles 1 and 2 of the German Constitution Grundgesetz do not force such mothers to disclose the name of the biological father, protecting her intimacy. What might be acceptable in “normal” cases, the identity of the real parents matters to children most, and must find a special provision in the general law (Foster parents and parents who adopt children are advised by the authorities to disclose the real identity of a child to the child at the earliest possible moment). The BGH also stated in its judgement that this makes it hard or impossible for legal fathers to get compensation from the biological fathers when, by coincidence, legal fathers do not find out the identity of the biological fathers.

§ 169 of the German StGB Criminal Law in force since 01.01.2009 regulates the issue of „Personenstandsfälschung”, falsifying the identity of a person, with up to 2 years in prison or a fine. Internet research shows this law is not used in any recorded case; no statistics are available. On the other hand, legal fathers fight in court regularly in big numbers annually to get clarification about their status, and when DNA testing is approved to be taken out of the birth certificate, and allow the biological father to step in and accept the position as legal father with all its legal and financial consequences. When a judge makes a judgment in such cases, this information should go to the State Prosecutor immediately for a woman who has violated § 169 StGB, the Criminal Law. A pregnant woman, before delivering a child, knows whether this child is possibly from her husband or boyfriend. She can and must tell the truth before delivering the child, and ask for a DNA test as the marriage is broken in such cases, in any way, only for suffering to continue under the radar. In such cases, the woman can walk legally for free, not violating any law except moral values.

No statistics are available to determine the number of such cases annually. When taken above numbers are taken into account, of newly born “Kuckuckskinder” must reach yearly in the 10th of thousands of such court rulings, which should equally lead to adequate state prosecution under § 169 StGH, seeing some women serving their time in prison or being seriously fined for violating German law. Subsequently, this would appear in accessible statistics. Making it public might deter some women from pretending to their husbands that the newborn baby would be his and from family tragedies in big numbers.

Ghana wants to go a different path and find a better solution. After famous footballers and celebrities confessed publicly that their children are not with their wives but „Kuckuckskinder“ from their boyfriends, the NDC government announced plans for a mandatory DNA testing at the point of birth, which brings clarity to all involved and avoids later family tragedies. While in the Western World, critics don't want women to be put under general suspicion, Ghana sees this as a much-needed clarity for a healthy society, and African women with a clean heart have nothing to fear anyway, welcoming this great move. DNA is costly; therefore, the government needs to carefully look into ways to finance their basic idea and promise.

Will Ghana one day lead the white man on the issue of humanity and human values? It would not come as a surprise!