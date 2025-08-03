Prof. Agyemang Urges Commercialization and Global Promotion of Asante and Eswatini Cultures

Prof. Joseph Kwasi Agyemang, Professor of Accounting Sciences at the University of South Africa and the University of Eswatini, has emphasized the strong potential of the cultures of the Asante and Eswatini kingdoms for commercialization and globalization. He believes that both kingdoms possess rich cultural heritage that can be harnessed to generate significant revenue.

Prof. Agyemang, who made history as the first person in the world to attain three unique PhDs in Accounting, explained that the unique traditions, artistic expressions and historical depth of both kingdoms make them highly attractive to global markets.

According to him, the Asante Kingdom’s gold-based economy, renowned craftsmanship, such as the iconic Kente cloth, and centralized political structure present key opportunities for cultural tourism and the export of cultural products. Similarly, Eswatini’s strong cultural identity, exemplified in traditional festivals like Incwala and Umhlanga, as well as the active involvement of its diaspora, could be leveraged for tourism, cultural exchange and craft sales.

“The active participation of the Eswatini diaspora in cultural events and through remittances creates a vital link to global markets and investment opportunities,” he added.

Touching on specific economic benefits, Prof. Agyemang noted that the people of the Asante Kingdom and the Kingdom of Eswatini stand to gain significantly from the global promotion of their cultural heritage through avenues such as cultural tourism, the export of cultural products and the strengthening of diaspora connections. “These strategies have the potential to generate income, create jobs and foster sustainable development within both kingdoms”, he said.

He further stated that by showcasing traditional crafts, textiles, cuisine and beverages, as well as offering souvenirs for sale, the kingdoms can enhance their revenue streams. However, he expressed concern about external influences: “Africans have unfortunately allowed the advanced economies, such as China, to encroach upon our traditional markets, resulting in the importation of some of African traditional textiles and it is imperative that Africans rebrand their traditional textiles, foods, beverages and souvenirs for export to maximize revenue potential”.

To this end, Prof. Agyemang proposed the establishment of dedicated factories in both Asante and Eswatini Kingdoms to facilitate mass production for export and enhance global presence. He also advocated for the international promotion of traditional crafts, such as Adinkra cloth from Asante and Swazi baskets, as key sources of export revenue.

“What is more,” he noted, “showcasing traditional music and dance of these kingdoms at international events and festivals can create opportunities for performances and recordings, generating income for artists and cultural organizations alike”.

He also stressed the potential of promoting traditional foods and beverages to stimulate demand for local agricultural products and attract culinary tourists. Strengthening cultural ties with the diaspora, he said, could further increase remittances, a vital source of income for many families in both regions.

Prof. Agyemang also suggested establishing higher education institutions focused on African cultural studies with special emphasis on Asante and Eswatini culture and arts. He proposed an initiative between the two kingdoms:

“Just as STEM education is being promoted in both kingdoms, ‘Africa University of Creative Arts, Culture and Technology’ could be established with the initiative of these two kingdoms to put into practice Africa culture and craftsmanship”.

He also recommended the creation of kingdom-specific financial and artisan institutions to promote economic autonomy and sustainability.

“Asante Kingdom Bank, and Eswatini Kingdom Bank could be established by both kingdoms respectively,” he suggested. “Arguing that if these banks and other companies are established and sustained, they could be listed on both local and international stock markets to generate income to foster cultural growth and sustainability of the two kingdoms”.

“These revenue-generating initiatives can also serve as a platform to promote Asante and Eswatini culture, gold and crafts on the international stage”, he continued.

Addressing the role of traditional leaders and cultural institutions in this cultural globalization agenda, Prof. Agyemang described their position as both complex and crucial. He acknowledged that while they are central to preserving cultural heritage, they face challenges from globalizing forces.

He explained that traditional leaders act as guardians of tradition, mediators between diverse cultures, and catalysts for cultural tourism. However, they must adapt to modern realities while resisting homogenizing cultural trends.

“Often regarded as custodians of cultural knowledge, customs and practices, traditional leaders are essential in ensuring the continuity of these traditions across generations”. he stated.

“In many parts of the world, they actively engage in promoting cultural tourism, which not only generates economic benefits for their communities but also highlights and celebrates their unique cultural heritage”.

He added that traditional leaders can help communities navigate the complexities of cultural globalization by reinforcing a sense of identity and belonging, which is particularly vital in today’s era of cultural homogenization.

“By balancing the preservation of cultural heritage with the demands of modernity”, he said, “traditional leaders and institutions can effectively contribute to the richness and diversity of the global cultural landscape”.

On the role of governments and educational institutions, Prof. Agyemang said that Ghana and Eswatini can advance a cultural-commercial vision by integrating cultural heritage into education, supporting creative industries and investing in cultural infrastructure.

He emphasized: “Governments should provide financial incentives, promote tourism and support training in traditional arts, while schools can incorporate storytelling, crafts and vocational programs to preserve and market local culture”.

When asked which cultural elements are most globally marketable, Prof. Agyemang noted: “Asante and Eswatini cultures offer globally marketable elements rooted in rich traditions and artistry”.

“For example,” he said, “Asante’s kente cloth, goldweights and Anansi folklore stand out in fashion and storytelling, while Eswatini’s Umhlanga and Incwala ceremonies, along with its vibrant handicrafts, present compelling opportunities in tourism and global cultural markets”.

Finally, on the role of technology and digital media in promoting cultural globalization, Prof. Agyemang highlighted the untapped potential of Eswatini’s digital economy: “Eswatini’s untapped digital economy holds great promise, while digital innovation, especially in agriculture, can boost productivity, reduce poverty, and create jobs in both Asante and Eswatini, driving inclusive economic growth and improved service access.