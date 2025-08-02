Prayer Bank: Saved by the Prayers of Old

You may not see it. You may not remember it. You may not even believe it right now. But you are living on prayers.

Prayers you said when you still had strength.

Prayers your mother whispered when you were asleep.

Prayers your father muttered on his way to work.

Prayers from a stranger who just said, “God bless everyone today.”

Prayers from someone you helped once, who never stopped mentioning your name before God.

This is what I call your prayer bank.

Just like a power bank stores energy to help your phone when its battery runs low, your prayer bank holds prayers from the past. Some of those prayers were said by you, and others were said for you. They may have been forgotten by you, but heaven still remembers them.

Some of you reading this do not pray like you used to. Not because you do not want to, but because life has been hard. You used to wake up to pray. You used to cry and speak to God. You used to kneel beside your bed with tears in your eyes. But now you are tired. You are disappointed. You are quiet. You are numb.

Yet you are still here. Still standing. Still surviving.

That is not by luck. That is your prayer bank doing its quiet work.

Sometimes it is not even your own prayer that is sustaining you.

It is your grandmother's cry in her small room.

It is your mother’s tearful plea, saying, “God, do not let my child go astray.”

It is a friend who whispered your name in prayer.

It is the teacher who prays for all her students every morning.

It is the stranger who told you “God bless you” after a small act of kindness.

The beautiful thing is that your prayer source does not have to be only you.

Your prayer bank can be charged by the people you meet along the way.

That “Amen” someone says in your favour.

That “God bless you” from a market woman after you paid without bargaining.

The young boy who prays for you because you paid his school fees.

The girl you once encouraged who still says your name in her quiet moments.

You do not need to be perfect for people to pray for you.

You do not need to be deserving to have heaven fighting for you.

Let us talk about those moments when you were so surprised that you did not know whether to cry or laugh. The moments that shocked you and blessed you at the same time. I call them “shockprises.”

That accident that could have ended your life but didn’t.

That job you thought was gone, then you suddenly got a call.

That money you were not expecting that came at the exact moment of need.

That sickness that left the doctors confused because you got better suddenly.

That child you begged God for, cried for, prayed for, but when you stopped asking, you found out you were pregnant—with twins.

That love you thought would never come. You gave up. You stopped hoping. Then someone entered your life and stayed.

That shame you carried quietly, which has now become your greatest testimony.

That moment you almost gave up, but peace found you instead.

Some of you reading this were close to the edge. You had started imagining your funeral. You felt the darkness closing in. The doctor looked at you with pity. The report was bad. You had no money. No help. No solution. But you survived. The light returned. Your strength came back. People are now calling it a miracle.

That is the power of the prayer bank.

Here is something you must never forget. No prayer ever goes to waste. Not one. No prayer is ever ignored. And just because a prayer has not been answered in the way you expected or within the time you wanted, that does not mean God has not heard you.

The fact that you have not seen immediate change in your physical or spiritual life does not mean the prayer failed. It only means that God is working things out in His own way, and on His own time.

Some answers come quickly. Some take months. Some take years.

Some come differently from how you prayed, but they are better than what you asked for.

And some are protecting you from what you thought you needed.

God is not deaf. He is not ignoring you.

He is preparing the best version of your request.

He is saving you from things your eyes cannot see.

He is building your capacity before the breakthrough comes.

So please, keep praying.

Even when you feel dry.

Even when you feel like nothing is changing.

Even when the silence feels loud.

Even when you do not have the words.

Even when you do not understand what is going on.

Your prayer today is not just for today. It is for the battles ahead.

It is for the unexpected trials. It is for the danger you did not see coming.

It is for the next season. It is for the day your strength will fail.

One day, when you least expect it, that prayer will rise on your behalf.

And when it does, you will be surprised. You will be helped. You will be saved.

You will be shockprised again.

So check your prayer bank.

Is it still full? Are you still charging it?

Are you still praying, or are you depending only on old power?

And please, do not only pray for yourself. Pray for others too.

You never know who is alive today because you said a simple prayer for them.

And one day, someone may be alive because of a forgotten prayer you once said in passing.

Your prayers are never wasted. Heaven keeps record.

And at the appointed time, they will speak for you.

So keep the faith. Keep praying. And believe.

Because one day, when life presses you hard again, it will not be your strength that saves you. It will be your prayer bank.

And it will not fail you.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

