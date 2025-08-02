Gov’t to roll out National OSH Policy to bolster workplace safety, health – Dr Rashid Pelpuo 

Government is at an advanced stage of developing a National Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Policy aimed at improving workplace safety, health, and productivity across all sectors of the economy.

Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, made the announcement at the HESS Leadership Conference 2025, where he stressed that OSH must be treated as a core pillar of sustainable development, not an afterthought.

Delivering his speech as a guest speaker at the conference, on the theme: “Leading the Way: Empowering Safety Professionals to Become Tomorrow's Safety Leaders,” Dr Pelpuo said the impending policy would provide a clear and coordinated framework for managing safety and health in the workplace.

“This policy will outline the roles and responsibilities of all OSH actors, and integrate cross-cutting issues, including gender, disability, climate resilience, and the informal economy,” Dr Pelpuo explained.

“It will also guide the development of sector-specific safety policies and support OSH implementation at the enterprise level,” he added.

He charged the private sector to intensify efforts toward safer work environments, noting that safe and conducive workplaces reduce absenteeism, increase productivity, and improve employee morale.

Dr Pelpuo also highlighted government interventions to strengthen OSH systems, including the formation of a Special Task Force on Compliance and Enforcement.

This task force, he said, would conduct nationwide OSH audits, inspections, and certifications, particularly in high-risk sectors like construction, mining, and manufacturing.

“The Task Force is also engaging with employers and workers to identify systemic safety gaps and offer guidance to ensure compliance with both national laws and international best practices,” he added.

The Minister revealed that Ghana was currently developing its first-ever National Occupational Safety and Health Profile in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“The profile will present a comprehensive overview of Ghana's OSH legal framework, risk-prone sectors, training institutions, and accident reporting systems,” he stressed.

Dr Pelpuo commended Ianmatsun Global Services Limited, organisers of the HESS Leadership Conference, for their consistent efforts in convening stakeholders to improve health, environment, safety, and security standards in Ghanaian workplaces.

Mr Ian Isaac Nana Adu-Gyamfi, Event Director of the HESS Leadership Conference, expressed satisfaction with the level of engagement at this year's event.

He said the forum offered a critical platform for regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders to address gaps in workplace safety and build a stronger business case for safety investments.

“Many companies do not make the necessary investments in safety technologies and systems. We brought in industry experts to demonstrate how professionals can build compelling cases to justify budgets for safety initiatives,” he said.

The conference also covered topics such as risk assessment, security leadership, and collective responsibility in workplace safety, moving the dialogue beyond just the health and safety teams to involve management and staff across organisations.

Mr Adu-Gyamfi expressed hope that the HESS Leadership Conference would become a national fixture in the coming years, drawing participation from ministries, departments, agencies, and all players involved in occupational health and safety.

“We are looking at a future where industry players, regulators, and workers collectively champion a safety-first culture in Ghana,” he concluded.

The HESS Leadership Conference 2025 served as a vital platform for promoting innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the quest for safe, healthy, and sustainable workplaces in Ghana and beyond.

