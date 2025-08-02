France's Ferrand-Prévot seizes lead of 2025 women's Tour de France

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot from France on Saturday claimed the penultimate stage of the 2025 women's Tour de France and seized the overall lead of the race following a sensational ride between Chambéry Saint-François Longchamp and Col de la Madeleine in south-eastern France.

Just over a year after claiming gold in the mountain biking at the Paris Olympics, the 33-year-old Team Visma -Lease A Bike cyclist will go into the final day of one of the most prestigious races on the circuit with a two and a half minute lead over the AG Insurance- Soudal Team rider Sarah Gigante.

Ferrand-Prévot finished the 111.9km eighth stage through the mountains in three hours, 47 minutes and 24 seconds.

Gigante was one minute and 45 seconds behind in second and the Lidl - Trek cyclist Niamh Fisher-Black was third.

KimberleyLe Court Pienaar, who had led the race since the end of stage five, crashed 40km into the eighth stage and finished 17th nearly 10 minutes off the pacesetter to see her dreams of glory evaporate.

"The idea was to go as fast as possible and to manage my pace," said Ferrand-Prévot after her first stage win at the tour.

"The team has worked all week to keep me in with a chance and it's worked. It's really been a team effort.

Move for glory

"I knew I was in a good shape coming into the race but I didn't know how the others were feeling and how I would match up."

Ferrand-Prévot made her move for glory about 10km from the finish line. After level-pegging with Gigante, she pulled clear of the 24-year-old Australian and started to rein in the leading duo of Fisher-Black and Yara Kastelijn.

Once she had caught up with them, she left them behind to power on alone to the line.

"The climb was a bit like in mountain bike racing where you have to really be careful about how you pace yourself," Ferrand-Prévot added.

"I was able to stay at my limit for a long time and it worked."

The mountains between Praz-sur-Arly and Châtel will provide the setting for the 124.1km final stage of the race.

"I've done everything to be the best today and to be able to wear this jersey, it means a lot," said Ferrand-Prévot.

"For sure I will give everything to keep the jersey tomorrow. My teammates will be there to support me, so it makes me feel a bit more relaxed about it."

.