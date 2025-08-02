Zanetor condemns fatal stabbing incident at Kinbu SHS

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey-Korle, has strongly condemned the fatal stabbing incident that occurred at the Kinbu Senior High School (SHS) in Accra.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on Thursday, 31st July 2025, at Kinbu Senior High School, which resulted in the fatal and senseless stabbing and loss of a young student,” she stated in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“I strongly condemn this act of violence and I am calling for a swift and thorough investigation by the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served.

“Violence has no place in our schools! Our children must feel safe in their learning environments,” the MP stated.

She said that tragedy must be a wake-up call for all stakeholders in the education and security sectors to reassess the safety protocols within schools and take immediate steps to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved family, the students, faculty, and the entire Kinbu SHS community during this period of grief.”

She said as the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, she was committed to working with the Ghana Education Service, school authorities, community leaders, and security agencies to enhance safety and mental health support within schools across the constituency.

GNA