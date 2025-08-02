ModernGhana logo
Ghanaians celebrate Daddy Lumba with candlelight vigil tonight

  Sat, 02 Aug 2025
Daddy Lumba

Ghanaians are expected to converge at the Independence Square in Accra on Saturday, August 2, 2025 for a candlelight event in honour of the late legendary highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

The event, organised by a group of music lovers and admirers of the artist, is aimed at celebrating Lumba’s life, legacy, and immense contribution to Ghanaian music and culture.

Organisers say the candlelight vigil will feature a live band performance of some of Lumba’s greatest hits, poetry recitals, and tributes from fans and fellow musicians. Participants are encouraged to wear black and bring candles as a symbol of peace, love, and enduring admiration.

The event is intended to immortalise the late music icon and show appreciation for his decades-long impact on the music scene.

Lumba, whose career spans over three decades with numerous hit songs and awards, remains one of Ghana's most influential and celebrated musicians.

The vigil is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

Daddy Lumba died on Saturday, July 26, at the Bank Hospital after a short illness.

—citinewsroom

