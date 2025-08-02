ModernGhana logo
Akufo Addo, NPP bigwigs commiserate with Lumba family

  Sat, 02 Aug 2025
Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led a delegation to commiserate with the family of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu in Accra.

He arrived at the East Legon residence of the celebrated musician at about 2:30 pm on Friday, in the company of former Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare and other New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts.

The former President and members of his team exchanged pleasantries with the family before signing the Book of Condolence.

Mr Akufo-Addo Addo, in a brief remark, praised the works and legacy of Daddy Lumba who composed and performed the NPP campaign song “Nana Winner” in 2008.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the party and pledged to provide the needed support to family of the deceased legend.

Mr Akufo-Addo, in a previous release, paid tribute to the “Ankwanoma” hitmaker, describing him as a “pantheon among musical greats of all time.”

The delegation included, Minority Leader, Mr Afenyo Markin, Mr Vincent Ekow Assafua, Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, Mr. Samuel Awuku, MP for Akuapem North, Mr. Ambrose Derey, former Minister of the Interior, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, former Minister of Defence, Mr Jefferson Sackey, Former Deputy Communications Director at the Presidency.

The rest were: Legal Practitioner, Mr Gabby Okeyere Darko, Fatimatu Abubakar, former Minister of Information, Mr. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, MP Techiman South, Mr Asenso Boakye, MP for Bantama, Mr Peter Mac Manu, Former National Chair NPP, Dr Oko Boye, Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, and others.

Nana Kofi Owusu, Family Head, thanked the delegation for the visit, adding that other arrangements would be communicated in due course.

GNA

