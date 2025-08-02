ModernGhana logo
“I didn’t deserve this, but he took me in” — Ofori Amponsah mourns Daddy Lumba as a father, not just a mentor

  Sat, 02 Aug 2025
Highlife artiste Ofori Amponsah has paid a deeply emotional tribute to the late music legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, calling him more than just a musical mentor — but a father figure who transformed his life and career.

Visibly heartbroken during a condolence visit to the late musician’s residence, Ofori Amponsah fought back tears as he reflected on the profound six-year journey they shared, both personally and professionally.

“I don’t have much to say. Of course, I had my biological father, but Daddy Lumba was someone who equally played the fatherly role, mentored me. I didn’t deserve this, but when he realised the gift and grace upon my life, he took me in and mentored me,” he said with a heavy voice.

He recounted how, from their very first encounter, Daddy Lumba believed in his potential and took deliberate steps to nurture him into the artiste he would become.

“For six years of friendship and mentorship, he walked me through life, the industry, and everything I needed to know. I remember the first time we met, he told me I had unique grace and I would be just like him. I’m even short of words,” Ofori Amponsah added, clearly shaken by the loss.

Struggling to come to terms with Lumba’s passing, the Highlife singer confessed that the news still feels surreal.

“Sometimes I feel his death is not true, but it’s God who gave him to us, and He has taken him too at the time He feels is right,” he said solemnly.

Daddy Lumba’s death has left a heavy void in Ghana’s music industry, with tributes pouring in from fans, industry peers, and public figures alike. For Ofori Amponsah, the loss is not just of a musical legend, but of a man who gave him purpose, direction, and a father’s love.

