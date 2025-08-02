“Because of Lumba, my name is everywhere” — Akufo-Addo pays tribute to late music legend

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid glowing tribute to Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, describing him as a national treasure whose influence extended far beyond music.

In an emotional address to the late musician’s family, Akufo-Addo recalled how Lumba’s campaign song played a pivotal role in his political journey, propelling him into homes and hearts across the country.

“I should have been the first person to come here, but I was out of the country. That is why I came here immediately after I got to town. You have lost something big. Because of Lumba, my name is everywhere in the country,” he said.

The former president stressed that Daddy Lumba's impact on his political success could not be overstated, and urged the bereaved family to fully involve him in the musician’s final rites as a mark of mutual respect and gratitude.

“I made him know how important he is to me and how I value him. I honoured him when he was alive. Charles Kwadwo Fosu is one of the biggest music icons Ghana has produced globally, and that is not in disrepute. I am appreciative of what he did for me, and I am ever ready to be part of any plan to give him a befitting burial. I will be hurt if I am not made part of the burial plans. We will leave, but the music he did for me will transcend generations,” Akufo-Addo added.

He noted that Ghana had lost not just an icon but a man whose artistry defined generations and helped shape the nation's cultural and political landscape.

Daddy Lumba, whose career spanned over three decades with more than 30 albums, was widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most influential musicians. His contribution to both the music industry and public life remains unmatched.

As preparations begin for his burial, Akufo-Addo’s tribute serves as a powerful reminder of the profound connection between music, politics, and national identity.