Kennedy Agyapong explains why he apologized to President Mahama

Former Assin Central MP and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has declared that he will no longer criticise President John Dramani Mahama or his administration, citing personal political experience as his reason for backing off.

In an interview on Pan African Television, the outspoken politician revealed that his past sharp critiques of President Mahama were later weaponised against him during his NPP flagbearer bid. This, he explained, was one of the reasons he publicly apologised to the President and has since chosen to remain silent.

“During the campaign, they wrote ten sins of Kennedy Agyapong. That is why I apologized to President Mahama because he has been very nice to me; he loves me and everything, his wife…Because of the party, I ignored this relationship and criticized him. I have to be honest, I was harsh,” he confessed.

Mr Agyapong explained that his once-celebrated attacks on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were turned against him the moment he decided to seek leadership within his own party. What was once praised as loyalty to the NPP quickly became a political liability.

“Only for me to come out…When I was criticizing NDC, my party was happy, but when I decided to contest, that was the time that they used all the things against me. All the things that I used to defend NDC became a sin, and they circled it around the ten sins of Kennedy Agyapong. In the bible, they have ten commandments, and since Abraham’s time, they’ve not added one to make it eleven, so ten sins of Kennedy Agyapong, and I will not go and say anything for you to add my eleven sins or twelve sins,” he added with irony.

Despite observing glaring weaknesses in the current administration, Mr Agyapong said he now chooses restraint over outspokenness—aware that any public criticism may be twisted and used to undermine his presidential aspirations.

The businessman-turned-politician, known for his fiery rhetoric, appears to be embracing a more guarded posture as he repositions himself for future political moves.