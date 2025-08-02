From Newsroom to Power: How Media Capture Under Mahama’s Government Threatens Ghana’s Democracy

In what can only be described as a worrying pattern of alleged political media capture, the NDC government under President John Mahama has appointed at least 16 former media personalities into influential positions in public office. This development, while not illegal seriously undermines the credibility of the media as an independent arm of democracy and calls into question the fairness of press coverage leading up to the 2024 elections.

Below is a partial list of prominent journalists who have now reportedly crossed over into government roles under the NDC:

Emefa Apawu (Joy FM) – Appointed to the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation Paa Kwesi Asare (TV3) – Now with the Bank of Ghana Lantam Papanko (GH One) – Ghana Publishing Company Raymond Acquah (Joy FM) – Finance Ministry Abeiku Santana – Deputy Director, Ghana Tourism Authority Mugabe Maase (Power FM, XYZ) – Board Member, Tema Oil Refinery Kwabena Bobie Ansah (Accra FM) – Ghana Publishing Company Limited Annie Ampofo (Metro TV) – Head of Public Affairs & Information, Ghana High Commission UK and Republic of Ireland Bridget Otoo (Metro TV) – Presidential Staffer, Office of the President Veronica Commey – Deputy Director, National Sports Authority Paa Kwesi Schandorf (JoyNews, Welselyan TV) – Communications Assistant, Lands Ministry Dr. Randy Abbey (Metro TV) – Cocoa Board CEO Yaw Ampofo Ankrah – Director-General, National Sports Authority Prince Minkah (Power FM) – Media Relations, Ghana GoldBoard

These appointments, while cloaked in legitimacy, raise important ethical and democratic questions. Were these individuals genuinely impartial during the 2024 election campaign? Or was their commentary and coverage part of a broader political media strategy to return the NDC to power?

The NPP believes in a vibrant, independent, and responsible media. But the coordinated absorption of partisan-friendly journalists into state agencies threatens the very foundation of press independence.

From a Concerned Ghanaian in the Diaspora

As a Ghanaian abroad, I’ve always looked to the Ghanaian media for truth, balance, and critical oversight of those in power. But in the lead-up to the 2024 elections, it became painfully obvious that several media voices were aligned often aggressively with the NDC campaign. Today, it’s clearer why: many of these “independent journalists” were being lined up for government appointments.

This is not just political reward; it’s a media coup in disguise.

The media’s role in any democracy is to inform the public, challenge propaganda, and expose misconduct. But when journalists become partisan tools and later government officials, it sends a message that loyalty not integrity is the currency of career advancement.

How can future journalists challenge government wrongdoing when their colleagues are comfortably nestled within the very institutions they once reported on? This revolving door is not just unhealthy it’s dangerous.

A Threat to Democracy and Media Integrity

The politicisation of media personnel not only affects public trust, but it also endangers our long-standing democratic values. The media must remain a Fourth Estate not a Fourth Wing of the ruling party.

We call on all civil society organisations, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), international observers, and fellow citizens to reflect deeply on this trend. Ghana cannot afford to lose its free press to political expedience.

Kwaku Bimpeh

Director of Communications, New Patriotic Party (NPP UK)

A Concerned Ghanaian in the Diaspora