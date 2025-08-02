Consoling the bereaved family of the late Kumawu Madam Abenaa Pokuaa aka Ohemaa Pokuaa

If wishes were horses, beggars would ride. If I had the means, I would be in Kumawu to participate in the funeral of the late Madam Abenaa Pokuaa, the daughter of the late Nana Nyanor Panin II, Kumawu Aduanahene, scheduled for Saturday, 9thAugust 2025.

However, without having the means in all its form and shape to be physically present with them on the funeral grounds, I had better express my condolences for their loss through putting out this publication.

Married to her younger half-sibling, loved and held in high esteem by her, I should, if I had the means, proceed to Kumawu to pay her my last respect before her internment on 9th August 2025, but as said, circumstances beyond my control have robbed me of that opportunity.

Nevertheless, my spirit has gone before many of the grieving family members to Kumawu through this publication of expression and sorrow for the grieving family.

I remember her last words to me, said somewhere in March 2024, when I paid the household a visit while on holiday in Ghana. She shouted from her sickbed, “Agya….., me da wase paa ne nsuo a wo de aba efie ha”. Translated into English, “Agya…, I thank you so much for helping to bring pipe borne water to this house”.

Sorrowfully, she became restricted to her bed, could neither move nor see but her ears where sharper to hear a needle drop on the ground. Therefore, could not be shortchanged on any conversations that went on in the house hence thanking me for the pipe, although I did not foot the bill but some of her family members.

She was so much loved by the seeds of her womb, most of her full and half-siblings and her in-laws.

I leave her sisters, children and grandchildren and her in-laws to pay her the deserved glowing tribute at this juncture of her transition into the unknown world to be with her Maker.

Before bidding her adieu, as she has embarked on a journey to return no more, I would like Rosemary Nyanor, Lawyer Kwabena Sarfo Nyanor, Joyce Nyanor, Kate Gyamfua Nyanor, Mary Nyanor 1 & 2, Pastor Jones Nyanor, Adwoa Tawia Nyanor, Theresa Nyanor, Kwabena Nyanor, Kwame Alhaji, Auntie Aggie Nyanor, Adwoa Boaa, Afua Akyeaa, Kofi Asiama aka Supper, Frank Addo, Dr Andrew Darko aka Coach, Maame Serwaa, Policeman Kafeefe and siblings, etc., to console themselves with Nana Tabiri’s song, “Se Asa”.

Finally, they are advised to be as wise as the serpent, vigilant as the hawk and mindful of what they eat and drink

May the Merciful God be with them, protect and guide them throughout the funeral as well as accommodating Madam Abenaa Pokua in His bosom.

May her soul rest in peace, damirefa due, due, due ne amanehunu, Ohemaa Pokuaa.

Rockson Adofo