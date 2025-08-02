ModernGhana logo
Two robbery suspects killed in gun battle with Police at Atebubu

  Sat, 02 Aug 2025
Ghana Police Service has confirmed the death of two suspected robbers following a shootout during an anti-robbery operation along the Atebubu highway in the Bono East Region.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred on July 30, 2025, when a police patrol team encountered a robbery in progress targeting commuters on the highway.

Upon spotting the police, the suspects opened fire, prompting officers to return fire. Two of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival. The remaining suspects fled into nearby bushes.

In a statement posted on Facebook on August 2, the Police said a search of the scene led to the recovery of a short gun loaded with two live cartridges, four spent cartridges, and a machete.

The Ghana Police Service said an intensive search is underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

