37 Military Hospital closes trauma and surgical emergency unit for fumigation

The 37 Military Hospital in Accra will temporarily close its Trauma and Surgical Emergency Unit from Monday, August 4 to Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to allow for scheduled fumigation and essential maintenance work.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Arihn (Ghana Navy), Acting Director General of Public Relations, who explained that the closure is part of the hospital’s broader efforts to maintain the highest standards of hygiene, safety, and operational efficiency.

To ensure that critical services remain uninterrupted, all trauma and surgical emergencies during this period will be handled at the Simango Ward, which has been designated as the temporary emergency centre.

Hospital management has assured the public that patients will continue to receive the highest quality care and that all necessary measures are in place to avoid disruptions.

“The Ghana Armed Forces appreciates the public’s trust and support. This maintenance reflects our commitment to patient and staff safety,” the statement said.

The hospital urged patients and visitors to cooperate during the temporary adjustment and pledged to complete the exercise within the stated timeframe to restore normal operations swiftly.