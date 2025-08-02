Sissala Union commends President Mahama for prioritising roads in Sissala

The Sissala Union, a non-partisan development group in the Sissala Area, has expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for prioritising road infrastructure development in the Sissala area.

The Union described the inclusion of roads in the area in the government's “Big Push” infrastructure agenda as a long-awaited breakthrough.

The group expressed its appreciation in a statement issued by the Union President, Mr Mahamud Bakah Adunah, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tumu.

That followed an announcement by Mr Cassel Ato Forson, Minister of Finance on the inclusion of the Sissala roads in the “Big Push” agenda, during the presentation of the 2025 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review to Parliament on July 24, 2025.

The Union credited the development to the recent visit of Mr Governs Agboadza, the Minister of Roads and Highways, and his Deputy, Mr Alhassan Suhuyini, to the Sissala area, which it believes gave first hand insight into the poor state of road infrastructure in the region.

“For more than 30 years, we have petitioned various administrations without success. Thus, witnessing our concerns reflected in the 'Big Push' flagship project is truly heart warming,” the statement said.

The Sissala Union emphasised the region's significance as an international boundary with Burkina Faso, an agricultural hub, producing some of Ghana's best maize, and a zone rich in natural resources such as gold and iron ore.

The Union also applauded the recent appointment of Mr Mohammed Adams Sukparu, Member of Parliament for Sissala West, as Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations and his subsequent approval by the Parliament of Ghana.

While expressing gratitude to President Mahama, the Union also urged that his show of commitment should be followed by concrete actions.

The statement called for the selection of competent contractors, timely disbursement of funds, proper supervision, and community involvement to ensure quality execution of the road projects.

The Union also appealed to the government to invest in the sustainable exploitation of the area's mineral resources, such as gold and iron ore, and the development of the agricultural sector to promote long-term socio-economic growth in the region and the country as a whole.

“On behalf of the chiefs and people of the Sissala area, the Union extends profound appreciation to the President for listening and responding to the needs of our people,” the statement said.

GNA