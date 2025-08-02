Police rescue 16 trafficked victims at Ngleshie Amanfro

The Accra Regional Police Command has rescued 16 victims of suspected human trafficking at Ngleshie Amanfro, a suburb of Accra.

The victims, comprising 12 males and four females, are believed to be nationals of Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

They have been identified as Denbele Mohammed, 20; Sawadu Razak, 20; Olivier Yasei, 19; Wilfred Kwako, 18; Philbe Kwame, 25; Kante Shamar, 19; Kwame Lambel, 24; and Kone Musah, 24.

The rest are Lasnel Kante, 18; Sajor Dijala, 19; Abass Jeril, 19; Wadrago Alice, 22; Nyamego Winkode, 22; Santa Elodi, 23; Oamba Fatooma, 22; and Chaka Kante, 17.

A statement signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs at the Accra Regional Command, said the rescue followed a complaint received on July 24, 2025, about the disappearance of 17-year-old Chaka Kante, an Ivorian.

Kante had reportedly been missing for nine months after being recruited to Ghana under the pretext of joining a football team.

Based on information received, a team of police officers accompanied the complainant to Toptown, a suburb of Amanfro, where they discovered the victims lodged in a residential structure.

The victims, including the missing teenager, were rescued and are currently being sheltered.

Arrangements are underway to hand them over to the Ghana Immigration Service for profiling and possible repatriation in accordance with immigration protocols.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were recruited from their home countries by individuals suspected to be linked to a company called Q-Net, which allegedly lured them with false promises of lucrative jobs in Europe.

The Police Command assured the public that investigations are ongoing to apprehend those behind the trafficking network.

The Command advised the public, especially parents and guardians, to be vigilant against fake recruitment and travel schemes that promise overseas employment.

It urged anyone with relevant information to report to the nearest police station.

GNA