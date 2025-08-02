ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Passenger in commercial car grabbed with illicit drugs

  Sat, 02 Aug 2025
Crime & Punishment Passenger in commercial car grabbed with illicit drugs
SAT, 02 AUG 2025

The Nkawie Divisional Police have apprehended a 27-year-old man in the Ashanti region for possessing quantities of illicit drugs.

Suspect, Yeboah Augustine, who was a passenger in a commercial car on Thursday, July 31, 2025, had reportedly concealed the illegal items in a rubber bag.

But some officers of the Nkawie Divisional Police, who were vigilant, patrolling the Wioso highway, managed to apprehend Yeboah and seized all the illicit drugs, including Tramadol.

The DAILY GUIDE has spotted a statement from the Nkawie Divisional Police, which confirmed the arrest and indicated that the suspect is in custody assisting with investigations.

According to the Nkawie Divisional police, Yeboah has since been cautioned, disclosing that the suspect would be sent to the court in the coming days.

-DGN online

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

“I didn’t deserve this, but he took me in” — Ofori Amponsah mourns Daddy Lumba as a father, not just a mentor “I didn’t deserve this, but he took me in” — Ofori Amponsah mourns Daddy Lumba a...

36 minutes ago

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visits family of Daddy Lumba I’ll be hurt if I’m not made part of plans for Lumba’s funeral — Akufo-Addo to L...

45 minutes ago

“Because of Lumba, my name is everywhere” — Akufo-Addo pays tribute to late music legend “Because of Lumba, my name is everywhere” — Akufo-Addo pays tribute to late musi...

50 minutes ago

Former Assin Central MP and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong explains why he apologized to President Mahama

1 hour ago

Passenger in commercial car grabbed with illicit drugs Passenger in commercial car grabbed with illicit drugs

1 hour ago

Ghana grappling with 503 chieftaincy, land and ethnic disputes — National Security Coordinator Ghana grappling with 503 chieftaincy, land and ethnic disputes — National Securi...

1 hour ago

Afenyo-Markin plays down rift with Ahiafor, calls it part of leadership adjustment Afenyo-Markin plays down rift with Ahiafor, calls it part of leadership adjustme...

2 hours ago

GPHA reverses recent staff promotions GPHA  reverses recent staff promotions

2 hours ago

Bolga: One killed in suspected robbery attack at Nyariga Bolga: One killed in suspected robbery attack at Nyariga

3 hours ago

National Security Coordinator DCOP Osman Abdul-Razak “National Security will now allow the various security agencies to operate direc...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line