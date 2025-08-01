Peter Obi must not commit political suicide

As 2027 gradually comes into view, rumours are already swirling in Nigeria’s political airspace. One of the most potent of these is the suggestion that Mr. Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, might be plotting a return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the wake of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s reported resignation from the party.

For many Nigerians, especially the millions who passionately identify as members of the Obidient Movement, this is not just a rumour, it is a warning siren. The idea that Obi might abandon the Labour Party to pitch tent with a party that has, over time, become nearly indistinguishable from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not just politically tone-deaf, it could be the equivalent of political suicide.

To understand why such a move would be catastrophic for Obi’s political brand, Obi lovers must first confront the hard truth: the PDP and the APC have become, in the eyes of most Nigerians, two sides of the same coin. In rhetoric, the PDP may still claim to be a progressive party, a defender of democracy, good governance, and national unity. In practice, however, their performance over the last decade as the main opposition party leaves much to be desired.

When the APC began its disastrous tenure in 2015, fuelled by what turned out to be empty propaganda, unfulfilled promises, and a near-total capture of the national conversation, what did the PDP do? Rather than assume the noble role of a shadow government, scrutinising every policy, offering coherent alternatives, or mobilising national debate, the PDP became largely silent, fragmented, and bereft of vision. The same characters who presided over the party’s implosion in 2015 remained active, often switching allegiances and interests depending on who held the presidential baton.

It is no wonder that Nigerians increasingly see the APC and PDP as a revolving door for the same set of elite politicians, often with identical ideologies of self-serving ambitions. A return by Obi to the PDP would throw him into this discredited orbit, undoing the very essence of his political rebranding that has captured the imagination of Nigeria’s youths and working class families.

The Labour Party was not always a household name. In fact, before Peter Obi’s arrival in the party in 2022, it had all the national traction of a trade union newsletter. But within months, Obi and his dynamic movement of youthful, determined supporters, dubbed the Obidients, turned the party into a formidable political platform. The 2023 elections may not have handed victory to Obi, but it definitely revealed the beginning of a new political consciousness in Nigeria. Labour won 12 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), captured a significant number of National Assembly seats, and came third in the presidential election despite lacking the deep structures of the legacy parties. All these were achieved not by billion-naira campaigns, but by raw credibility, youthful energy, and the sincerity of a man who stood out in a sea of recycled politicians.

Why would anyone walk away from such a momentum? Why would Obi abandon the only truly organic political movement in Nigeria today to rejoin a party plagued by internal power struggles and a credibility crisis?

Some of the voices advocating for Obi’s return to the PDP argue that the internal crises in the Labour Party make it unsafe for another presidential attempt. But such an argument is only being exaggerated and that can be dangerous. All political parties experience growing pains, especially when thrust into national relevance overnight. The recent court cases, leadership tussles, and organisational deficiencies in the Labour Party should not be excuses for abandoning ship. Instead, they are and should be seen as challenges to be addressed with vision, unity, and strategic planning.

Peter Obi has a rare opportunity to do what very few Nigerian politicians have managed to do: build a party from the ground up, rooted in integrity, transparency, and inclusion. Rather than run back to the PDP like a politician seeking safety in a familiar environment of 'business as usual', Obi should double down on the Labour Party and prove to Nigerians that change is possible, not just in words, but also in fact.

The Labour Party has its origins in Nigeria’s trade union movement. Unfortunately, the ties between the party and these unions have, over time, become loose and merely symbolic. If Obi truly wishes to prepare for 2027, one of the most strategic moves he can make is to reawaken this connection. Imagine a coalition of teachers, nurses, health workers, factory hands, artisans, and lecturers rallying behind a single vision - a New Nigeria. This will be possible if Obi boldly reaches out to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and sectoral unions across the country with the simple promise that their voices will matter in his government.

This should go beyond campaign slogans. Obi can promise ministerial positions to union leaders with proven track records as Ministers of Education, Labour and Productivity, and Health. This would not only decentralise political power from the elite class but also offer Nigerians a government that truly reflects their everyday struggles.

Any impartial observer of the 2023 election would admit that without the youth vote, Peter Obi would have been nowhere near the third position. University students, NYSC members, and first-time voters became the frontline soldiers of the Obidient Movement. From social media campaigns to street rallies and door-to-door mobilisation, it was the youth who gave Peter Obi his political oxygen. That demographic has not gone away. They are watching. They are waiting. They are frustrated but not defeated. They know their votes were possibly stolen in 2023, but they still believe in the dream. What they don’t want to see is the man they trust, their only hope for decent leadership, re-entering a discredited party for short-term political advantage.

By engaging youths more aggressively, not just through campaign messages, but by integrating them into party structures, policy think tanks, and election planning, Peter Obi can turn disappointment into determination. Secondary school prefects, student union leaders, tech innovators, online influencers, grassroots organisers, all should be mobilised now into what can become the most powerful youth-led political force in the history of modern African.

One of the more under-tapped bases of support for Peter Obi is the informal sector, the market women, transport workers, hairdressers, traders, and technicians who form the bulk of Nigeria’s economic engine. These citizens often feel alienated from national politics, seeing it as a game for the rich. But Peter Obi, with his frugal lifestyle and simple messaging, can connect with them in ways others cannot. By adopting a grassroots mobilisation strategy that includes market visits, town hall meetings in urban slums, and policy engagement with cooperatives and associations, Obi can redefine what political engagement looks like. Imagine promising every recognised market association a seat at the Labour Party’s national advisory committee. Imagine a microcredit policy created not in air-conditioned banks but in the backyards of Ariaria, Onitsha, Dugbe, and Mile 12. These are the kind of inclusive strategies that could turn Obi from a popular candidate to a national phenomenon.

Movements are like fires. If not fed, they die. If over-controlled, they lose their soul. Obi must understand this delicate balance and act accordingly. The Obidient Movement is more than a fan base, it is a political awakening. But if the leader of that movement begins to send mixed signals, such as hobnobbing with the PDP or appearing indecisive, then the movement may lose focus, or worse still, disintegrate. Instead, Obi should institutionalise the movement. He should create a national structure for the Obidients, complete with coordinators, advisory councils, and policy dialogue forums. He should link it to the Labour Party but allow it enough independence to avoid becoming just another campaign vehicle. He should train 10,000 young leaders over the next two years on political organising, data analysis, polling, and civic education. He should also consider establishing Obidient TV and Obidient Radio as channels of alternative information, breaking the monopoly of politically controlled media.

Peter Obi is no longer just a man, he is a symbol. He represents the idea that a Nigerian politician can be different, can speak plainly, act honourably, and place the common good above private ambition. To now return to a party like the PDP, which failed to hold the ruling party accountable for nearly a decade, would not only damage his legacy but also break the hearts of millions who finally believed that Nigeria could change.

History rarely gives second chances. Obi has one. He must not throw it away in the name of political expediency. Let the PDP and APC continue their musical chairs. Let Obi focus on building a third force that is credible, people-oriented, and resilient. 2027 is still far enough for preparation, but near enough for urgency. The foundation has been laid. The crowd is gathered. The hope is alive. All Peter Obi must do now is not betray the millions of Obidient Family members who are determined to work with him in order to restore sanity to Nigeria.