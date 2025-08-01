On amending the 1992 Constitution: discretionary powers of nolle prosequi and withdrawal must be made expressly provisional

On the 16th of February 2001, the then newly appointed Attorney-General, Nana Addo Dankwa Akkufo-Addo entered a nolle prosequi in the case of The Republic v Tommy Thompson Books Ltd., Tommy Thompson, Eben Quarcoo and Kofi Coomson thus bringing the trial to an end. This action, according to the press, ostensibly came about as a result of the new government’s principled opposition to the criminalisation of libel by the then section 185 of the Criminal Code 1960(Act 29). Indeed most believed that section 185 represented a freedom of speech deficit in an embryonic fourth republic and so on 21st July 2001 when the section was repealed, many celebrated and commended the government for demonstrating fidelity to principle. It goes without saying that the decision to end the trial posed no moral vis-à-vis political quandary for AG Akkufo-Addo seeing that the defendants were ardent supporters of the NPP in opposition. One wonders whether the same principled action would have been taken with such alacrity had the defendants been fervent supporters of the NDC, then again, one can surmise that the prosecution may not have been initiated in the first place by the then NDC government.

As our seeming cursed fate would have it, on the 12th of February 2025, the newly appointed and duly approved AG, Dr Dominic Ayine held a press conference detailing his reasons for numerous acts of withdrawal and nolle prosequi in prosecutions that involved very prominent members of the NDC. In the preamble to the enumerated reasons, he espoused, to the adulation of many, his strong opposition to the orthodox view that an AG need not provide reasons for a decision to enter nolle prosequi or withdraw a case. Indeed in the case of Republic v Abrokwah (1989-1990) 1 G.L.R, Abakah J stated that “It is common knowledge that the power of the Attorney-General to enter a nolle prosequi at any stage of a trial before judgment or verdict cannot be questioned upon any basis other than political….. whether the Attorney-General exercises this power properly or improperly is not a matter for judicial inquiry or review.”

The AG went on to cite, inter alia, Gregory Afoko v Attorney General Suit N0. J1/8/2019 as support for his contrary view, quoting Pwamang JSC to the effect that because the initiation and termination of prosecutions are of immense public interest and affects the rights of accused persons who may be made to suffer the indignation of frivolous prosecutions, prosecutorial authorities must endeavor to be open about the grounds on which decisions are made to initiate or terminate prosecutions. What the AG notably ignored was that, in furtherance of his repudiation of the traditional view, Pwamang JSC directed the Attorney General to “draft and lay before parliament regulations on the filling of nolle prosequi”. In fact he went further, recommending that serious consideration be given to the publication of regulations in respect of the initiation, conduct and termination of criminal prosecutions.

Granted that Afoko was ruled in 2019 when a different AG occupied the office, more is expected of an AG who drinks from the cup of Afoko. We must, nonetheless, commend the AG for a step in the right direction given the status quo ante while insisting that he attends the call of duty for the words of Pwamang JSC continue to beckon.

Upon a cursory scan of the public discourse, one becomes alive to the fact that for most clear-minded Ghanaians, the practice of nolle prosequi and its fraternal twin, withdrawal, has

come to represent a violent assault on our sense of justice. Take the filling of nolle prosequi in the Aisha Huang and Delta force cases. Even more recently take the Duffour Unibank case, Saglemi housing case and the case involving the former Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo. Far from engendering trust in the justice delivery system, the exercise of these prosecutorial tools work to erode the already thinned trust in the system. Credence is being given to the widely held belief that there persist in this Republic two concurrent class-based systems of justice, one for the political class and their cronies and the other for the rest of society.

Discretion, many have argued, is a source of great injustice and that the way to deal with it is to structure, control and confine it. The oft-quoted eternal words of Lord Acton cautions us that “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely, great men are almost always bad men”. In light of all the depravity associated with power, why did the legislator in Section 54 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 grant such absolute powers to the AG?, and why didn't the framers of the Constitution 1992 distinctly expressly control and confine this power? More than the abstract notion that “ the state reserves the right to terminate what it initiates no questions asked”, rather was this not a tacit acknowledgement of how difficult prosecutions can be and the need to allow prosecutors enough room to manoeuvre? The relative ease brought by modern technological advancements, and our evolving jurisprudence renders the wielding of such absolute power untenable.

The apparent abuse of this discretionary power in our contemporary times obligates that we expressly control and confine this authority. Many including AG Ayine are of the view that the discretionary powers of nolle prosequi and withdrawal are subject to Article 296 of the Constitution 1992 which provides a general rubric to check all discretionary powers, that the exercise of these powers be fair, without bias and not be arbitrary. Indeed in Afoko, the SC appears to have notionally endorsed this view as it pertains to 296(a) and (b)

In the Afoko case, the plaintiff, understandably aggrieved by the entry of nolle prosequi virtually at the end of his murder trial, whereupon he was immediately rearrested and subsequently re-arraigned to stand trial anew, sought the court’s intervention to set aside the nolle prosequi contending that it was inconsistent with Article 296 of the 1992 Constitution.

Even though the plaintiff abandoned his Article 296(a) and (b) claims, the court found reason to comment on same, stating that the plaintiff failed to “properly make out a case of bias, unfairness, arbitrariness or capriciousness in the entry of nolle prosequi by the AG defendant ”. The court went on “the plaintiff failed to adduce any evidence or allege any conduct on the part of the defendant in the exercise of her mandate, that could be used to measure the standard set by article 296 (a) and (b) of the Constitution”. On the enduring 296(c) pleading, the Supreme Court held that, being an executive act, exercise of the discretion of nolle prosequi need not be backed by regulation as contended by the plaintiff.

One struggles to see how without the benefit of accompanying stated reason(s) for the AG’s actions or a regulation upon which to review the decision, anyone can lay out a strong case. In fact, it is evident, what is actually subject to Article 296 are the disclosures of the AG and not the singular act of entering a nolle prosequi. It is upon these disclosures that we can assess the nolle prosequi in the light of 296. In the absence of full bonafide disclosures and

or regulations, the exercise of the powers of nolle prosequi remains a veiled authority which cannot be pierced by means of judicial review. It may well be that cases are discontinued on genuine grounds in the overarching interest of justice, it is also entirely plausible that trials are terminated arbitrarily and capriciously solely in service of putrid political interest. In the prevailing political milieu, certainly, it would be unwise to assume that all is kosher at the department.

This constitution review affords us the prime opportunity to deal with the ugliness associated with this power, to it a proposal, that ideally all cases (at the very least those involving politically exposed persons) the AG destines to suffer nolle prosequi be submitted to the Legal Committee of the reformed Council of State. The Council will assess the AG’s assigned reasons and the relevant evidence and make an independent determination to greenlight the termination or otherwise. In the event that approval is denied for a particular case, said case must then be transferred to a different institution, say CHRAG, for continuation. Of course this would mean granting CHRAG prosecutorial powers. Both the Council of State and CHRAG must keep a reliably up to date publicly available database of all essential considerations and progress. This approach adopts a more proactive check on the power, we do not want an AG to discontinue a case he/she has no business discontinuing but for parochial political interest and or personal gain. Indeed, as many lawyers have sought to reassure us, cases terminated by entry of nolle prosequi can be reopened, but we can all agree that it is infinitely wiser to prevent than to cure. A proactive take saves that state from having to expend further resources to restart a case and or to settle possible claims for malicious prosecutions. Like our Parliament, we run the risk of the Council of State effectively becoming a rubber stamp for these Executive acts of nolle prosequi which is why the Constitution Review Committee and really all of us must go to great lengths to create a truly reformed independent Council of State.

I am aware of proposals to consider the creation of an independent prosecutorial office which will take up the Article 88(3) function of the AG i.e to initiate and implicitly terminate all criminal prosecutions. Such an institution stands to benefit from the aforementioned proposal as it is a feather in the cap of our righteous quest to insulate, to the extent possible, prosecutions from putrid political burdens.

The 1992 Constitution in Article 125(1) declares that justice emanates from the people, yet our lived experience leaves us in no doubt to the realities of our stable but deeply flawed democracy, that quite often the will of men and not the law rules, and so many a time “justice” springs from the bosom of men, powerful men and women. If we are to foment lasting trust in our justice system and securely protect individual civil liberties against the indomitable force of the state which has been captured by the insatiable desires and whims of men, we must in as much detail as possible circumscribe discretionary power.