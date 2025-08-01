Chinese investors condemn illegal mining undertaken by some Chinese nationals

Some Chinese investors have condemned illegal mining (Galemsey) activities undertaken by some of their fellow nationals.

They have therefore pledged their support to the Ghanaian government that with the Chinese Embassy, they would help fight the menace.

They made the pledge during a field trip to the China State Hualong Construction Company Limited (Ghana) as part of a 12-week course for some selected media practitioners.

It is under the auspices of the African-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA).

Mr Zhang Xiang, the General Manager of the Company who led the team, said “We condemn it. We are not in support of it; it is the work of a few bad nuts."

He has therefore called on Ghanaians to live peacefully with law-abiding Chinese in their various communities since not all Chinese in Ghana were social deviants.

Mr Zhang said due to the Company’s law abiding nature, it had been in Ghana for 40 years and had undertaken major projects across Ghana.

He said as part of the top 250 international contractors, his Company had not only done housing projects but industrial, finishing works, engineering, research, radio and television designs.

Counting the Company’s projects during its 40-year stay in Ghana, the General Manager mentioned some of them as the Bank of Ghana’s building, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Independence Square, Peduase Lodge, Golden Tulip in Kumasi.

The others are Chamber of Parliament, Court Complex, Maritime Hospital, Ghana Free Zones, Residential Apartments for TDC, Affordable Housing and conversion of State House into Parliament.

Apart from that, the Company had also built churches, hospitals such as the Wesley Methodist Church Tower, the Church of Pentecost’s Headquarters, AMA Public School, Agenda 111 Project in Dormaa, La Beach Road Construction as well as provided mechanical equipment for construction entities.

He said the company had also carried out philanthropic activities as part of its corporate social responsibilities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Mr Zhang said all were geared towards good relations between Ghana and China, adding that, it had complied with Ghana’s environmental regulations and reiterated that they opposed illegal mining and would never get involved in it.

The Company had also built the capacity of Ghanaian workers of the Company and recommended some to further their education abroad to make them independent thereby, contributing effectively to Ghana’s development.

The Company also pay SSNIT contributions of workers as well as all taxes, said Mr Zhang.

He said his Company would continue to commit to its credibility to ensure its stay became a win-win situation for Ghana and China.

Mr Paul Frimpong, Executive Director, ACCPA, said his outfit brought together African Researchers on China-Africa relations and produced knowledge that would help shape policies.

The Centre also helps people to have first-hand information on Chinese activities, key contributors and challenges.

Participants were accompanied by Madam Sylvia Sinkari, Dr Isaac, Ankrah and Miss Mercy Tedeku their resource persons.

GNA