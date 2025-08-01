Asantehene applauds Agogo Dompiahene’s lifesaving impact on health and child welfare

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has heaped praise on the Dompiahene of Asante Akyem Agogo, Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, for spearheading life-changing initiatives in healthcare and child welfare that continue to uplift communities within and beyond Agogo.

During the recent Awukudae festival at the historic Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Otumfuo took a moment to publicly commend Nana Brogya Sarpong, who also serves as the visionary founder of the Brogya Foundation.

The Asantehene’s tribute highlighted how traditional leaders can blend royal stewardship with humanitarian service to transform lives at the grassroots.

Through the Brogya Foundation, the Dompiahene has championed projects that address pressing social needs—particularly access to critical healthcare for the underprivileged and vulnerable children.

One standout achievement is the landmark reconstructive surgery project carried out in partnership with Dr. Michael K. Obeng’s U.S.-based RESTORE Worldwide Foundation.

The initiative has restored smiles and dignity to individuals who would otherwise have lived in pain and isolation due to untreated deformities.

This collaboration has earned the Brogya Foundation widespread recognition, cementing its reputation as a lifeline for communities in Asante Akyem Agogo and neighboring towns.

The Foundation’s programs span beyond surgeries, touching on education, child welfare, and empowerment for women and the youth—further proving the far-reaching impact of dedicated local leadership.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II described Nana Brogya Sarpong as a shining example for other traditional rulers to emulate, noting that his selfless efforts prove the enduring relevance of chieftaincy in tackling contemporary societal challenges.

In his remarks, the Asantehene urged chiefs across Asanteman to adopt similar models of community development that blend cultural heritage with modern philanthropy, stressing that true leadership is measured by the wellbeing of the people.

The Dompiahene, flanked by his wife, Mrs. Sheila Brogya Sarpong, and the queen mother of Asante Akyem Agogo, Nana Afrakoma Serwah Kusi Obuadum, received Otumfuo’s blessing with gratitude—an endorsement that many see as motivation to scale up his impactful work.

As the Brogya Foundation expands its footprint, residents of Agogo and its surrounding communities remain hopeful that more lives will be touched and more barriers to quality healthcare and child welfare will be broken, thanks to the vision and compassion of their chief.