ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 01 Aug 2025 General News

Asantehene applauds Agogo Dompiahene’s lifesaving impact on health and child welfare

By John Antwi-Boasiako II Contributor
Asantehene applauds Agogo Dompiahene’s lifesaving impact on health and child welfare

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has heaped praise on the Dompiahene of Asante Akyem Agogo, Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, for spearheading life-changing initiatives in healthcare and child welfare that continue to uplift communities within and beyond Agogo.

During the recent Awukudae festival at the historic Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Otumfuo took a moment to publicly commend Nana Brogya Sarpong, who also serves as the visionary founder of the Brogya Foundation.

The Asantehene’s tribute highlighted how traditional leaders can blend royal stewardship with humanitarian service to transform lives at the grassroots.

Through the Brogya Foundation, the Dompiahene has championed projects that address pressing social needs—particularly access to critical healthcare for the underprivileged and vulnerable children.

One standout achievement is the landmark reconstructive surgery project carried out in partnership with Dr. Michael K. Obeng’s U.S.-based RESTORE Worldwide Foundation.

The initiative has restored smiles and dignity to individuals who would otherwise have lived in pain and isolation due to untreated deformities.

This collaboration has earned the Brogya Foundation widespread recognition, cementing its reputation as a lifeline for communities in Asante Akyem Agogo and neighboring towns.

The Foundation’s programs span beyond surgeries, touching on education, child welfare, and empowerment for women and the youth—further proving the far-reaching impact of dedicated local leadership.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II described Nana Brogya Sarpong as a shining example for other traditional rulers to emulate, noting that his selfless efforts prove the enduring relevance of chieftaincy in tackling contemporary societal challenges.

In his remarks, the Asantehene urged chiefs across Asanteman to adopt similar models of community development that blend cultural heritage with modern philanthropy, stressing that true leadership is measured by the wellbeing of the people.

The Dompiahene, flanked by his wife, Mrs. Sheila Brogya Sarpong, and the queen mother of Asante Akyem Agogo, Nana Afrakoma Serwah Kusi Obuadum, received Otumfuo’s blessing with gratitude—an endorsement that many see as motivation to scale up his impactful work.

As the Brogya Foundation expands its footprint, residents of Agogo and its surrounding communities remain hopeful that more lives will be touched and more barriers to quality healthcare and child welfare will be broken, thanks to the vision and compassion of their chief.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Chinese investors condemn illegal mining undertaken by some Chinese nationals Chinese investors condemn illegal mining undertaken by some Chinese nationals

2 hours ago

Policy analyst and natural resource governance expert Dr. Steve Manteaw Dr. Manteaw backs gov’t move to fund Big Push with oil revenues, says it makes e...

2 hours ago

Parliament goes for recess after intense legislative session Parliament goes for recess after intense legislative session

2 hours ago

Kumasi Mayor orders encroachers to vacate public school lands Kumasi Mayor orders encroachers to vacate public school lands

3 hours ago

Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opareleft and Former GACL Board Chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere GACL terminates Evatex contract at centre of OSP probe involving Adom-Otchere

3 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George I can’t allow continuous plain stealing of Ghanaians by DStv — Sam George

3 hours ago

Reduce your prices or face license suspension on August 7 — Sam George to DStv Reduce your prices or face license suspension on August 7 — Sam George to DStv

3 hours ago

The immediate past Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere GACL probe: OSP releases Adom-Otchere after meeting revised bail conditions

4 hours ago

Ghana sends 40 metric tons of cocoa products to Palestine in humanitarian solidarity Ghana sends 40 metric tons of cocoa products to Palestine in humanitarian solida...

4 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George We’ll not allow ritual content to be shown on Ghanaian TV stations — Sam George

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line