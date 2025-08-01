Some May Never Move On

Some memories never leave. Some hearts never heal. And some love stories never really end

“Some people left but never truly let go. Some carry old love like a shadow, others still bleed from wounds they never talk about. Whether from beauty or pain, the past lives on in the present. This is for the ones who remember, who wonder, who never fully moved on.”

There are people who have not really moved on from their past. Especially when it comes to relationships. They may not be with their ex physically, but they carry them everywhere — in their thoughts, in comparisons, in habits, and in silence.

For some people, it is sweet. They remember the laughter, the peace, and the way they felt seen, heard, and held. They remember the little things. The scent of their perfume. The way they smiled at them when the world felt heavy. How they listened when no one else did. It felt like home. So even now, in a different house with someone else, they still go back there from time to time. Quietly.

For others, it is not sweet at all. It is pain, trauma, regret, fear, abuse, betrayal, and shame. These are the things they wish they had never gone through. Secrets they wish they never had to keep. Memories they try hard to run away from. Some people stay silent. Some scream in their sleep. Some wear fake smiles during the day and cry alone at night. Some bury it so deep that even love cannot reach it.

Some people rushed into another relationship or even marriage not because they were ready but because they wanted to forget. They wanted to cover up the past with something new. But it does not always work. Because memories are stubborn. They return in the middle of a kiss. Or during an argument. Or when a familiar song plays. Or when they see someone who looks like their ex. Or when they pass by the place they once laughed together.

Sometimes the past ruins the present.

Two people may be in love today, but they are fighting. One says, “You are just like my ex.” Another says, “At least my ex used to listen.” Someone else says, “My ex would have remembered.” Or even worse, “I miss how my ex used to hold me when I was sad.”

It stings. It cuts deep. It breaks trust. And it is not fair.

Some people are still stuck in the first love they ever had. That first kiss. That first touch. That first time they gave themselves completely to someone. Some even go back there when things get hard. They check their ex’s profile. Scroll through old pictures. Wonder where they went wrong. Wonder if they would still be better off together.

But not everyone remembers love. Others remember pain.

Some were raped. Some were manipulated. Some were touched when they did not want to be. Some still hear the words that broke them, even years later. Some still hate their own reflection because of what happened to them.

And they have never told anyone. Not even their current partner. They carry it all alone. The shame. The fear. The nightmares. And sometimes, the world does not notice. Some are dying silently. Some smile and serve and preach and work, but they are bleeding inside.

To those people, I say I am sorry. Not the casual kind of sorry. The deep kind. The kind that says, "You did not deserve any of that. You are not what happened to you. You are not broken goods. You are still worthy of love, respect, and healing. I hope someone sees your pain and helps you breathe again.”

But here is the truth.

Not everyone stays stuck.

Some people eventually let go. Not because it was easy but because they had to live. Some cried through it. Some prayed through it. Some went for therapy. Some talked to someone. Some chose themselves. Some fell in love again, slowly and carefully, with fear but also hope. Some forgave. Not to excuse what happened, but to free themselves.

Healing does not always come at once. Sometimes it comes in pieces. In small steps. In silence. In time. But it comes.

Some people learn to love again. Not by replacing what they lost, but by rebuilding what they truly deserve. Some meet people who are nothing like the ones who hurt them. Kind people. Patient people. People who ask, “Are you okay?” and actually wait to hear the answer. People who make it easier to forget the bad, or at least carry it without feeling crushed.

So what about you?

If you are still stuck in the past, ask yourself:

Why do I keep going back there?

What am I holding on to?

Is it really love or is it pain dressed up like love?

Am I healed or just distracted?

And if you are with someone who is hurting from their past, please do not mock their journey. Do not force healing. Do not compare. Just be kind. Be patient. Be safe. Let them talk if they want to. Let them cry if they need to. Let them breathe.

Final words?

If you are still tied to the one who hurt you or the one you miss, I hope you find the courage to let go. Not because they did not matter, but because you matter more.

And if you have moved on and healed, do not forget to be gentle with others. Everyone is carrying something. Some people are just better at hiding it.

Love is still possible. Healing is still real. And even if some people never fully move on, they can still move forward. And that counts for something.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

#Puobabangna