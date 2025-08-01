ModernGhana logo
Kumasi Mayor orders encroachers to vacate public school lands

By John Antwi-Boasiako II Contributor
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Kumasi, Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi, has issued a firm directive for the immediate eviction of all encroachers occupying public school lands in the city.

His directive follows a recent inspection tour of several basic schools within the metropolis, which uncovered widespread encroachment for activities unrelated to education.

These include makeshift shelters, trading posts, mechanic workshops, drug peddling spots, and unauthorized religious gatherings.

According to the Mayor, such activities pose significant threats to the safety and wellbeing of school children and teachers.

He noted that they also disrupt sanitation efforts and undermine the serene environment needed for effective teaching and learning.

To tackle the situation, the Kumasi Mayor has tasked the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Physical Planning Department, and the Works Department to take swift action.

These agencies are expected to reclaim all affected lands and ensure they are restored for their intended educational purposes.

Mr. Ofori-Agyeman Boadi’s tour covered schools located in key areas such as Subin, Bantama, Manhyia South, and Manhyia North. Notable among the schools visited were the Asem Cluster of Schools, Amankwatia Basic Schools, and the State Boys and Girls clusters.

Speaking to the media after the tour, the Mayor expressed deep concern about the rate at which school lands are being taken over by private individuals, developers and groups.

He stressed that the Assembly would not hesitate to demolish illegal structures and prosecute offenders where necessary.

“We are not going to allow anyone to stay on school land in Kumasi; it’s adversely affecting education,” Mr. Boadi stated.

He further urged community members to support the Assembly’s efforts by reporting any new encroachment activities.

The MCE reiterated his commitment to protecting public lands, adding that safeguarding school spaces was crucial to securing a better future for the next generation.

He assured parents, teachers, and pupils that the Assembly would do everything possible to maintain safe and conducive learning environments across the metropolis.

