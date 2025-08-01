Otumfuo blesses Bekwai MP during historic visit to Manhyia

Asantehene blessing MP for Bekwai, Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei

His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has bestowed his blessings on the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei, affirming the MP’s deep-rooted ties to the Ashanti royal lineage by declaring him “a true royal.”

He made this affirmation at the Manhyia Palace during the celebration of the sixth Awukudae Festival.

It marked a significant blend of tradition and politics, as Hon. Poku-Adusei, a lawyer and native of Kokofu, was formally introduced to the Asantehene by the Queen of the Kokofu Traditional Area, Osagyefo Kusiwaa Mmua Baayie II

Paramount chiefs representing all seven traditional divisions in the Bekwai Constituency — Essumeja, Kokofu, Bekwai, Asamang, Amoaful, Adankragya, and Denyase were present. They were joined by constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), under whose ticket Hon. Poku-Adusei secured a decisive victory in the 2024 general elections.

Praise

Speaking during the meeting, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II praised the humility and royal heritage of the MP, describing his presence at the Palace as both a homecoming and a renewal of allegiance to Asanteman. He charged the first-time lawmaker to remain loyal to the traditions of his people while dedicating himself to diligent service in Parliament. "He is not only a representative of the people but a descendant of royalty. May the wisdom of our ancestors guide him in all his endeavors," the Asantehene said.

Gratitude

For his part, the MP, expressed his gratitude to the Asantehene and pledged to uphold the dignity and interests of his constituents. “This blessing is not just an honour but a responsibility. I am fully committed to working with our chiefs, elders, and citizens to deliver the development our people deserve,” he stated.

About Ralph Poku-Adusei

Born on April 6, 1982, Ralph Poku-Adusei is an accomplished legal practitioner with over 14 years of experience at the Bar.

He is an alumnus of Opoku Ware Senior High School and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Economics and law from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He further earned a Graduate Diploma in Law from the College of Law of England and Wales and a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Manchester Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom He holds a Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law, is a Notary Public, and a Barrister-at-Law from the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple in the UK.

Before entering Parliament, Hon. Poku-Adusei served as Managing Partner at Trent Legal (Amansie Chambers) and as Principal Associate at Zoe, Akyea & Co. Legal Practitioners. In Parliament, he currently sits on the Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources, where he serves as Deputy Ranking Member.

During his 2024 parliamentary campaign, Hon. Poku-Adusei focused on critical issues such as infrastructure development, improved healthcare delivery, education, and poverty reduction.

His message resonated strongly with the electorate, earning him a broad mandate.