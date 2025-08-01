Parliament goes for recess after intense legislative session

Ghana’s Parliament has officially adjourned for recess, bringing to a close the Second Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament under the Fourth Republic.

The break, which took effect on Friday, August 1, 2025, follows a packed legislative calendar that saw lawmakers tackle key national issues, pass important bills, and ratify critical agreements.

Over recent weeks, Members of Parliament (MPs) have endured extended sittings and spirited debates, often stretching late into the night, as the House worked to clear its agenda before the scheduled adjournment.

In a statement delivered on behalf of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban S.K. Bagbin, First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor praised MPs for their commitment and perseverance throughout the demanding session. He acknowledged the occasional partisan friction but commended members for their overall dedication to national duty.

“As we rise today, let us remember that recess is not a vacation. it is a return to the people we represent. I urge all honourable members to use this period to reconnect with constituents, undertake field oversights, and deepen Parliamentary democracy. Let us embrace our responsibilities with renewed purpose and conviction,” the Speaker’s message read.

Although the House has adjourned, Parliamentary Committees may still be summoned to address urgent matters requiring immediate attention. Lawmakers are also expected to use the recess period to conduct oversight visits and engage their constituents directly.

Parliament is scheduled to resume sittings in October 2025, with expectations that the next meeting will focus heavily on budgetary preparations, pending legislation, and emerging policy debates as Ghana navigates the final quarter of the fiscal year.