GACL terminates Evatex contract at centre of OSP probe involving Adom-Otchere

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has terminated its revenue assurance audit contract with Evatex Logistics Limited, the agreement at the centre of a corruption-related investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The contract, signed on December 4, just four days before the 2024 general elections, has been dogged by controversy, prompting the OSP to launch investigations into its procurement and execution.

The probe led to the invitation of the former GACL Board Chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere, on Thursday, July 31, and his subsequent detention after he reportedly failed to meet bail conditions that required two landed properties registered in his name.

In a letter dated July 27 and addressed to Evatex Logistics Limited, GACL cited a clause in the agreement that allows either party to terminate the contract by giving one month’s written notice.

“Reference is made to the Revenue Assurance Audit Agreement executed between Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and Evatex Logistics Limited on the 4th of December 2024.

“Management wishes to bring to your notice its intention to terminate the Agreement without cause, pursuant to the termination clause (a) of the Agreement which states: ‘A party may terminate this Agreement before its expiry, without cause, by providing the other party a one month’s prior written notice of its decision to terminate…’” the letter read in part.

It continued, “Hence, effective 27th August 2025, the agreement executed on the 4th of December 2024 shall cease to have effect and shall be considered terminated by GACL. You are therefore required to use this notice period to demobilise and leave the premises of Kotoka International Airport on or before 27th August 2025.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Adom-Otchere, who also hosts Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, has reportedly been released from detention after meeting his bail conditions.