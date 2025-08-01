Christian Service University’s Journal Launch: A Bold Leap into Global Academia

Let’s not mince words. Some Ghanaian universities have not always been serious about research. Many institutions wear the title “university” but are little more than glorified teaching centers. They recycle PowerPoint slides, award degrees and remain blind to the global mandate of knowledge creation. In such a landscape, the bold move by Christian Service University (CSU) in Kumasi to launch its maiden institutional journal, the Journal of Applied Science, Arts and Business (JASAB), is not just commendable; it is revolutionary.

This journal is not another ceremonial publication meant to gather dust on the shelves of administrative offices. It is a clear, calculated and strategic declaration: CSU is ready to sit at the high table of global academic discourse. And for a private Christian university tucked in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, this is no small statement.

A Strategic Departure from the Ordinary

The official launch of JASAB, held on CSU’s campus, was more than a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It was a break from inertia. It signaled CSU’s ambition to evolve beyond classroom instruction and into a vibrant hub of research, innovation and scholarly engagement. Universities around the world are measured not by their buildings or student populations but by their research output, academic visibility and global partnerships. For far too long, CSU, like many of its peers, played in the shallow end of academia, focused on tuition collection and sermonizing leadership values. With this journal, the institution signals it’s ready to swim with the sharks.

And it must be said plainly: this wouldn’t have been possible without courageous leadership.

Leadership that Dares to Dream

The vision behind JASAB did not appear in a vacuum. It is the result of deliberate, strategic thinking from CSU’s leadership, people who understand that no university can rise above the quality of its intellectual output. To Vice Chancellor Prof. Sam Afrane and his team, this is a moment of vindication. Over the years, Prof. Afrane has quietly, yet persistently, led CSU through difficult transitions, from infrastructure and accreditation battles to expanding postgraduate offerings and upgrading staff capacity.

Now, with the launch of JASAB, CSU has shifted gears. It has moved from talking about academic excellence to demonstrating it. The Vice Chancellor’s leadership, marked by clear vision, strategic partnerships and a willingness to challenge internal lethargy, deserves every commendation. But he hasn’t walked this journey alone.

Credit must also go to the editorial team of JASAB, faculty contributors, administrative enablers and even the often-forgotten ICT and PR support staff. They have collectively pulled off what many institutions with far more resources have failed to do: create a peer-reviewed, multidisciplinary journal with the potential to shape discourse across science, the arts and business.

Why This Journal Matters, Locally and Globally

In an era where knowledge is power and research defines national competitiveness, the launch of JASAB is CSU’s way of saying: “We refuse to be left behind”.

The journal’s interdisciplinary scope is particularly important. Applied science, arts and business are not just academic labels. They are the beating heart of 21st-century problem-solving. From climate change to entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence to cultural resilience, the most pressing global challenges demand collaboration across disciplines. JASAB, therefore, is not just a publication. It is CSU’s intellectual bridge to the world.

It also sends a powerful message to students: your university is not just here to teach you what others have written. It is here to generate knowledge, to debate ideas and to solve real problems. This shift is critical for a generation of students hungry for relevance and impact.

A Global Signal from Kumasi

What many Ghanaians fail to understand is that academic visibility is currency in the global university rankings game. You don’t rise by merely issuing degrees or attending international conferences. You rise by publishing. You rise by contributing to global knowledge. You rise by making your voice heard in journals, citations and global databases.

By launching JASAB, CSU is planting a flag. It is saying: “We are here. We have something to say. And we are publishing it ourselves”.

With the right editorial policy, rigorous peer-review systems and international indexing, JASAB can become a respected academic journal in Africa and beyond. This will draw international scholars, create faculty exchange opportunities and attract research funding. It will also put CSU on the radar of global institutions seeking credible academic partners in the Global South.

A Needed Critique

Now for the blunt truth: launching a journal is the easy part. Sustaining it is where most institutions fail.

Ghana has seen far too many journals that appear with fanfare and vanish after two or three editions. Why? Lack of funding, weak editorial commitment, poor-quality submissions and a failure to market the journal beyond campus. CSU must learn from these failures.

First, the journal must not be a dumping ground for in-house publications by lecturers under pressure to publish for promotion. Quality control is non-negotiable. A strong editorial board, blind peer review and firm rejection of substandard work are essential.

Second, JASAB must aim for international indexing. That means ensuring regular publication, high editorial standards and digital accessibility. Print journals are dead. If it’s not searchable online, it doesn’t exist in today’s academic world.

Third, CSU must market the journal aggressively. Not through empty slogans, but by building partnerships with other universities, inviting external scholars to publish and showcasing the journal at academic conferences. A good journal is only as influential as the people who read it.

A Call to Action for Other Universities

The launch of JASAB should embarrass better-resourced public universities that still have no functioning institutional journals. Some have multiple faculties with brilliant scholars but lack a single credible platform to showcase their research. Others have journals that publish once in five years, riddled with typos and poorly managed.

CSU’s example should spark a quiet revolution, one in which research becomes central to the Ghanaian academic mission. It is time for universities to wake up. Academic reputations are not built through talk shops or ceremonial conferences. They are built through consistent, quality research output and journals like JASAB.

In Praise of Quiet Heroes

Amid the bold headlines and smiling photographs at the launch event are individuals who deserve special mention, though many of them may never seek the spotlight.

The editorial board, made up of researchers who reviewed manuscripts, battled deadlines and insisted on academic integrity, are the unsung heroes of this story. Faculty members who submitted research papers despite heavy workloads and teaching schedules also deserve praise. And then there are the IT officers who ensured online access, the proofreaders who scrutinized every sentence and the PR team who gave the journal the visibility it needed.

They are the ones who prove that research is not the job of a select few, but a collective effort.

A Final Word

CSU’s journal launch is not just a win for the university. It is a win for Ghanaian academia. It is proof that with vision, discipline and bold leadership, private universities can break new ground and contribute meaningfully to the national and global academic conversation.

But this is just the beginning. The true test of CSU’s commitment will come in the years ahead. Will JASAB publish consistently? Will it expand its reach and prestige? Will it invite critique and raise the bar?

The answers will depend on whether CSU treats this journal not as a project, but as a permanent part of its DNA.

For now, let us give credit where it is due. CSU has taken a bold, commendable step. It has lit a fire in an academic culture that desperately needs rekindling. And for that, it deserves more than applause. It deserves sustained support, partnership, and recognition.

Because when a university decides to publish, it decides to matter.

The writer is a journalist and international affairs columnist with a focus on geopolitics, education policy and the future of journalism. He is also a journalism educator with a PhD in Journalism. He is a member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), the Centre for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ) and the African Journalism Education Network (AJEN). Contact: [email protected]