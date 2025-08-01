ModernGhana logo
We’ll not allow ritual content to be shown on Ghanaian TV stations — Sam George

Headlines Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George
FRI, 01 AUG 2025
Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has vowed to crack down on the broadcast of immoral and ritual content on Ghanaian television stations.

According to him, the National Media Commission (NMC) and previous administrations have failed to sanitise the media space, allowing the proliferation of inappropriate content on various TV channels.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Friday, August 1, the minister warned that the National Communications Authority (NCA) may be compelled to revoke the licences of offending stations if the NMC fails to act decisively.

“If the NMC fails to fulfil their mandate of dealing with content, the NCA may be forced, in the interest of public safety and morality, to begin to take licensing action on the basis of the unwholesome content we are seeing,” he said.

He added, “We will not, under the watch of President Mahama, allow what happened under the previous administration, where ritual content drove 10-year-olds to commit murder of their own friend in Kasoa.”

The minister urged the NMC to execute its mandate effectively, with support from the Communications Ministry and the NCA, to clamp down on the broadcast of fetish rituals and money-doubling schemes.

“We call on the NMC to step up its work and do what is right. I know there’s a new commission, and I’m urging them to take advantage. We at the NCA and the ministry are willing and ready to comply and work with them.”

“They need to clamp down on fetish practices and money-doubling schemes that are being shown on TV. That is unwholesome content. So the NMC is being called to do their work. We will support them,” he stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

