Bail conditions: If you don’t have landed properties, you’ve placed yourself on the state — Kissi Agyebeng

Headlines Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng
FRI, 01 AUG 2025
Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has justified the bail conditions imposed on the former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, following his detention in connection with an ongoing corruption-related investigation.

Mr. Adom-Otchere, who also hosts Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, was detained alongside two others on Thursday, July 31, over a revenue assurance contract awarded by the GACL.

The trio were held after Adom-Otchere reportedly failed to meet a bail requirement that demanded two landed properties registered in his name.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), in a statement released the same day, stated that the broadcaster would remain in custody until he satisfied the bail terms.

However, the conditions have since drawn criticism, including from Adom-Otchere’s lawyer, Nicholas Lenin Anane Agyei, who accused the OSP of using bail terms to punish his client.

Responding to the backlash, Mr. Agyebeng explained that the requirement of landed property is not intended as punishment but as a legal mechanism to ensure compliance.

“If you say you do not have any landed property to bail yourself, we won’t put a value on it,” he said.

“Bring what you have. And it is also to encourage you not to run, because if you run away, that property will be confiscated to the state. If you say you don’t have anything, you’ve placed yourself on the state. Anything the state finds standing in your name, that property will be confiscated by the state.”

