GTI Holding Announces 'Strong Progress' in First Half of 2025

Accra, Ghana – July 31, 2025 – GTI Holding, a leading African investment con- glomerate based in Ghana, has announced strong momentum across its key market sectors in the first half of 2025.

With a footprint across digital financial services, healthcare innovation, educa- tion technology, and strategic infrastruc- ture, GTI Holding continues to deliver on its mission of solving Africa’s most press- ing problems through scalable, God-cen- tered innovation.

Through its diversified portfolio, GTI empowers Africa’s next generation of businesses and communities with acces- sible, tech-enabled, impact-driven solu- tions.

“Our work across industries and borders reflects GTI’s vision, to build inclusive, techdriven ecosystems that deliver last- ing impact. We are committed to solving complex challenges in a simple way, while creating meaningful growth for the people and businesses we serve,” — Dr. K. S. Watanabe, Group Chief Executive Ofcer, GTI Holding

GTI Switch

At the heart of GTI’s performance is GTI Switch, the Group’s flagship digital infra- structure company, powering transfor- mative fintech experiences across multi- ple African markets.

As the parent company behind Sao Wallet and Saopay, GTI Switch is redefin- ing digital payment solutions in Africa.

Sao Wallet's globally accessible digital wallet is designed to support peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-business (P2B) transactions across borders.

Saopay alike enhances merchant capabil- ities through QR code payments, pay- ment links, and mobile-friendly check- outs. It empowers small businesses, market traders, and informal service providers with modern financial tools.

“Together, these platforms represent GTI Holding’s long-term commitment to financial inclusion, cashless economies, and secure fintech solutions for emerging markets,” — Dr. K. S. Watanabe

GTI Bank

GTI Bank achieved two transformative milestones in the first half of the year. Its strategic partnership with Thunes now enables customers to send money digitally to Portugal, UAE, UK, USA, and Germany, positioning GTI Bank as a preferred choice for low-cost cross-bor- der transfers and diaspora remittances.

The bank also signed a collaboration with the Direção Geral das Alfândegas de São Tomé e Príncipe (São Tomé Customs Authority), allowing users to pay customs duties and taxes via the GTI Bank App, reinforcing GTI’s role in digitizing government revenue collection.

GTI Healthcare & KATON 360

GTI Healthcare is the group’s fast-grow- ing health-tech subsidiary, that has enhanced its diagnostic capabilities with the introduction of X-ray, ultrasound, and ultra scan services.

Its new satellite sample collection center located at Ussher Fort in Accra, also provides underserved communities with easier access to preventative care.

“As part of GTI’s wider health mission, the brand is focused on community-based healthcare delivery, diagnostics innovation, and partnerships that expand access to afordable primary care across Africa,”— Dr. K. S. Watanabe

GTI’s education technology arm, KATON 360, continues to support digital trans- formation in classrooms through nation- al-level smart learning projects.

Its corporate solution, KATON Bizz, is now being adopted by organizations seeking structured remote and hybrid training.

Looking Forward

In the second half of 2025, GTI Holding plans to expand Sao Wallet and Saopay through GTI Switch, enhancing their reach and interoperability to boost finan- cial inclusion.

The company will also scale its diagnos- tic healthcare infrastructure in Ghana and São Tomé, improving access to quality medical services.

GTI Holding has also mentioned its inter- est in deepening public-private partner- ships to digitize government and institu- tional payments. The group believes this will drive efciency and transparency.

The launch of Job Connectz, a digital platform connecting artisans and skilled workers to real-time job opportunities, will empower local talent.

Its RLG Security Services, a licensed subsidiary, will begin operations, provid- ing professional security solutions to estates, businesses, and public institu- tions, diversifying GTI’s portfolio and addressing growing security needs.

“GTI is building a continent-wide value chain where everyday problems are met with agile, scalable, and trustworthy solutions. From digital wallets to diag- nostics and job creation, our mission is anchored in impact, trust, and access.” — Dr. K. S. Watanabe

To find out more about GTI Holding visit: www.gtiholding.com