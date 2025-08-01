OSP doesn’t oppose bail, nor use it to punish individuals — Kissi Agyebeng

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has denied claims that his office uses bail conditions as a tool to punish or target individuals with whom he allegedly has personal issues.

These allegations emerged after Mr. Paul Adom-Otchere, a broadcaster and former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), was detained alongside two others over a corruption-related probe into a revenue assurance contract awarded by the company.

The trio were held in custody on Thursday, July 31, after Mr. Adom-Otchere reportedly failed to meet a bail requirement which included presenting two landed properties registered in his name.

His lawyer, Nicholas Lenin Anane Agyei, criticised the OSP in a media interview, accusing the office of imposing punitive bail conditions on his client.

But addressing the issue, Mr. Agyebeng said the Office of the Special Prosecutor does not oppose bail or use it as a means of punishment during investigations.

“Indeed, when we go to court, we charge people. We don’t oppose bail. Last week Wednesday, I did an agreement. When it got to bail, I just got out. We do this to secure, by law, your attendance and respect for the investigations,” he explained.

The Special Prosecutor further noted that suspects are informed in advance to appear with legal representation and that bail posting is a standard requirement.

“When you are directed to come here as a suspect, mind you, you have to post bail. That’s why, in the communication directive, we tell you that you may come along with counsel of your choice,” he said.

He added, “Immediately you go for counsel of your choice, the person, by his or her training, knows that if you are being directed to show up as a suspect, you will be required to post bail.”