Let's engage early adolescents on dangers of drug abuse - Prof Richard Adanu

The Rector of the West African College of Surgeons and Physicians – Ghana Chapter, Prof. Richard Adanu, has called for a more sustainable and preventive approach to tackling the growing abuse of dangerous drugs among Ghanaian youth.

Delivering the keynote address at the College's General and Scientific Meeting held in Kumasi last week, Prof. Adanu spoke on the theme: “Opportunities and Challenges in Adolescent Health in Ghana.” He emphasised that punitive measures alone—such as arresting young people who commit crimes under the influence of drugs—do not offer lasting solutions.

“Arresting youth who commit crimes under the influence of drugs is not a sustainable approach to ending drug abuse and crime,” he said.

According to Prof. Adanu, the key to addressing the crisis lies in early intervention. He advocated for intensified sensitisation and awareness campaigns targeting adolescents between the ages of 10 and 12, stressing that education at this stage is critical in shaping informed choices and attitudes toward drug use.

He also noted that while parents are often blamed when children fall into drug addiction, the responsibility for early guidance must be shared more broadly.

Prof. Adanu urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to lead a coordinated national effort to engage children early on the dangers of substance abuse, especially within the school environment.

He concluded by calling on all stakeholders—educators, health professionals, parents, and policymakers—to collaborate on a comprehensive strategy that prioritises prevention, education, and support systems for adolescents at risk.