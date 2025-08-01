South Sudan turns US deportations to its diplomatic advantage

South Sudan has reportedly signalled a willingness to accept more deportees from the United States – in a move that could serve as diplomatic leverage in its tense relationship with Washington.

Officials in Juba have opened the door to receiving more migrants who are being expelled from the US under newly expanded deportation powers, according to a report published this week by Politico.

Many of the deportees are not of South Sudanese origin.

In return, it reportedly hopes to see a softening of US sanctions and improved economic cooperation.

Last week, South Sudan took in eight deportees, including only one of its own nationals, following a six-week legal dispute in the US.

The others – originating from countries such as Vietnam, Cuba, and Myanmar– were rejected by their home governments and ultimately rerouted to South Sudan via Djibouti, under a new US Supreme Court ruling allowing third-country deportations.

Political trade-off

In private diplomatic communications seen by Politico, South Sudan has linked its cooperation on deportations to several key demands: lifting a travel ban on its citizens, unfreezing a New York-based bank account, encouraging US investment in mining and energy sectors, and – most controversially – removing sanctions on high-ranking officials such as Benjamin Bol Mel, now South Sudan's second vice-president.

Juba is also pressing Washington to take a more conciliatory stance on Riek Machar, the country's first vice-president, currently underhouse arrest amid accusations of plotting a rebellion ahead of the 2026 elections.

The US has called for Machar's immediate release and a return to direct political dialogue.

The proposed deal highlights the geopolitical trade-offs in US immigration policy.

As Politico puts it, some nations see “aggressive US immigration policy as an opportunity to push their own demands".

South Sudan is not alone – similar arrangements are being explored with Eswatini and Rwanda, with the US reportedly in talks with up to 15 African nations.

Meanwhile, revelations of a $500,000 contract between Juba and the Washington-based lobbying firm Scribe Strategies & Advisors – aimed at overturning the travel ban and mending bilateral ties – have triggered backlash at home.

Critics, including civil society leader Edmund Yakani, have demanded transparency over the motivations and implications of accepting deportees with no ties to South Sudan.