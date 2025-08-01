ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I urged TikTok to ensure fair compensation to Ghanaian content creators — Sam George

  Fri, 01 Aug 2025
Technology I urged TikTok to ensure fair compensation to Ghanaian content creators — Sam George
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

Minister for Communications and Digital Technology, Sam George, has revealed that his ministry is actively engaging social media giant TikTok to ensure Ghanaian content creators receive fair compensation and greater institutional support on the platform.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Friday, August 1, the Minister disclosed that he recently held discussions with TikTok officials focused on enhancing the country’s digital ecosystem while aligning with local values and regulatory priorities.

“During the meeting, I urged TikTok to ensure fair compensation to Ghanaian content creators. I also proposed the establishment of a local moderation and content governance team to reflect Ghana’s values, protect our user rights, and support national regulatory expectations,” he stated.

Mr. George stressed that beyond content moderation, the partnership with TikTok would soon deliver tangible training benefits for local digital creatives. The Ministry, he said, is working with the platform to roll out a comprehensive capacity-building programme aimed at equipping Ghanaian content creators with the tools and strategies to monetise their content effectively.

“I’m looking forward to the TikTok partnership with the ministry to provide capacity building for our content creators in the country on how best to monetise that platform for the benefit of Ghanaian content creators. That should happen in the 4th quarter of this year [2025],” he added.

The initiative is part of the Mahama administration’s broader push to unlock economic value from the digital creative industry, positioning Ghana as a hub for youth-led innovation and content entrepreneurship in Africa.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

60:40 is your new name — Afenyo-Markin launches fierce attack on Mahama govt "60:40 is your new name" — Afenyo-Markin launches fierce attack on Mahama gov't

51 minutes ago

“They say they’re from Jubilee House” — House of Chiefs President demands crackdown on political, traditional galamsey kingpins “They say they’re from Jubilee House” — House of Chiefs President demands crackd...

51 minutes ago

Minister for Communications and Digital Technology, Sam George 'Reduce your prices or pack and go' — Sam George tells DSTV over unfair pricing

2 hours ago

I urged TikTok to ensure fair compensation to Ghanaian content creators — Sam George I urged TikTok to ensure fair compensation to Ghanaian content creators — Sam Ge...

2 hours ago

Govt under fire for alleged abuse of parliamentary procedureduring mid-year budget debate Gov't under fire for alleged abuse of parliamentary procedure during mid-year bu...

2 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Meet your exclusive 5G roll out deadline or lose contract privileges – Sam Georg...

2 hours ago

FDA, NIB, National Security storm Tasty Tom factory over suspected unwholesome practices FDA, NIB, National Security storm 'Tasty Tom' factory over suspected unwholesome...

2 hours ago

SLTF extends deadline for ‘No Fees Stress’ reimbursement applications SLTF extends deadline for ‘No Fees Stress’ reimbursement applications

2 hours ago

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George Ghana.Gov platform run under Akufo-Addo's regime without a contract but millions...

2 hours ago

Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Richard Kofi Asiedu NDC’s Richard Kofi Asiedu drops “Professor” title after GTEC warning; says 'I di...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line