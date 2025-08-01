I urged TikTok to ensure fair compensation to Ghanaian content creators — Sam George

Minister for Communications and Digital Technology, Sam George, has revealed that his ministry is actively engaging social media giant TikTok to ensure Ghanaian content creators receive fair compensation and greater institutional support on the platform.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Friday, August 1, the Minister disclosed that he recently held discussions with TikTok officials focused on enhancing the country’s digital ecosystem while aligning with local values and regulatory priorities.

“During the meeting, I urged TikTok to ensure fair compensation to Ghanaian content creators. I also proposed the establishment of a local moderation and content governance team to reflect Ghana’s values, protect our user rights, and support national regulatory expectations,” he stated.

Mr. George stressed that beyond content moderation, the partnership with TikTok would soon deliver tangible training benefits for local digital creatives. The Ministry, he said, is working with the platform to roll out a comprehensive capacity-building programme aimed at equipping Ghanaian content creators with the tools and strategies to monetise their content effectively.

“I’m looking forward to the TikTok partnership with the ministry to provide capacity building for our content creators in the country on how best to monetise that platform for the benefit of Ghanaian content creators. That should happen in the 4th quarter of this year [2025],” he added.

The initiative is part of the Mahama administration’s broader push to unlock economic value from the digital creative industry, positioning Ghana as a hub for youth-led innovation and content entrepreneurship in Africa.