Meet your exclusive 5G roll out deadline or lose contract privileges – Sam George warns Next Gen

  Fri, 01 Aug 2025
Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George
FRI, 01 AUG 2025
Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has issued a stark ultimatum to the Next-Gen Infrastructure Company (NGIC), warning that the government will revoke the firm’s exclusive 5G rollout rights if it fails to meet critical deployment targets.

Addressing the media during the Government Accountability Series on Friday, August 1, the Minister said while some groundwork has been done, NGIC must meet its contractual obligation to launch full-scale 5G commercial services by the end of 2025—or risk forfeiting its privileged status.

“I stated in my last briefing that failure by NGIC to roll out full commercial activity by the end of quarter four this year will lead to me terminating the terms of that contract, taking away the exclusivity clause and opening up for fresh negotiations,” he declared.

NGIC currently enjoys exclusive status as Ghana’s neutral shared infrastructure operator for both 4G and 5G services. However, that exclusivity now hangs in the balance as the government ramps up pressure for delivery.

According to Mr. George, NGIC has completed 16 5G-ready sites and secured all necessary approvals from the National Communications Authority (NCA) for its core network infrastructure. The company is expected to activate 355 5G-ready sites nationwide by the close of 2025—with at least 50 sites to be operational in Accra and Kumasi before the year ends.

The Minister’s comments mark a decisive shift toward stronger regulatory enforcement, reflecting growing public demand for fast, reliable digital connectivity and broader concerns over Ghana’s delayed 5G adoption.

His warning signals that the government will no longer tolerate underperformance in strategic tech sectors and is prepared to open the field to new competitors if NGIC does not deliver on time.

