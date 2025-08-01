ModernGhana logo
Not Every Fall Needs an ‘I Told You So’

It Didn’t Work Out, But That Doesn’t Mean It Was a Bad Decision

Sometimes people don't need reminders of their mistakes. They need room to grow, and the grace to try again. Not every failed choice was foolish. Some were made in faith, hope, and love.

No one wakes up and plans to fail. No one makes decisions hoping to ruin their own life or hurt others. Most of the time, people do what they think is right at that moment, with the information, hope, and courage they have. But when things don’t go as planned, we are quick to say, “I told you so.” We rub it in so hard that we make people afraid to try again. We make them doubt themselves. We make them feel like they should never have dared in the first place.

But isn’t life all about daring? Isn’t it about making choices, hoping they lead somewhere better?

Not every decision will turn out well. Some end in pain. Others leave scars. Some open doors. Others teach lessons. But whatever the case, the person made a choice. That in itself takes guts. It’s easy to sit back and say nothing or stay in the same place forever out of fear. But it takes strength to try.

The truth is, we don’t always know how something will end. Sometimes what destroyed one person becomes the making of another. And what failed for you might work beautifully for someone else.

You may have been stuck in a job that crushed your spirit, but someone else may walk into that same job and find purpose, growth, and success.

You may have dated someone who drained you, cheated on you, or treated you badly, but that same person might end up being the light in someone else’s life. Yes, it hurts. Yes, it’s confusing. But that’s life. People change. Timing changes. Situations change. The person they couldn’t be for you, they might be for someone else. And that doesn’t mean your story was a mistake. It simply means your chapter with them ended. And theirs began with someone else.

That same business idea that made one person go broke is the exact one another used to build wealth.

That same woman you all laughed at for being “barren” has twins in her new home. That man you said no one would marry now brings flowers home to a woman who loves him without conditions.

So why do we act like ignoring our advice is a crime? Why do we secretly want to see them fail just so we can say, “Didn’t I warn you?” And if they succeed, do we still wish them well?

Why does someone leaving us make us bitter to the point that we pray they never find happiness elsewhere? What kind of love is that? What kind of pride is that?

Some people even go as far as saying, “You’ll never find someone like me.” And maybe that’s true. They may never find someone like you. But they may find someone better for them. Someone who brings out their laughter. Someone who makes them feel safe. Someone who fits. And maybe you too, will find someone who finally sees you for who you are and treats you like home.

Someone once asked me why I still care about my ex. Why I still smile when I see them doing well. And I said, “Because we shared something once. Something real. Even if it ended, it meant something at some point. So why should I now wish them misery?”

Sometimes, truth be told, they are better off. Some of them are glowing now in ways they never did with me. And I laugh and say, “Maybe I was a lesson. Maybe they were mine. Either way, life moves.”

So don’t be that person who waits for others to fail just because they didn’t take your advice. Be the one who understands that decisions are hard. Outcomes are unpredictable. What matters is that we try, and when it doesn't work, we try again.

Let’s talk about the fear of coming back after a wrong choice. The silence. The shame. The whispers. The way people look at you like you’re not allowed to dream anymore. That is what keeps many stuck. Not the failure itself, but the way others make them feel after.

We need to do better. People should be able to try, fall, get up, and try again without being shamed. It’s in these moments that we grow. You can’t learn to walk without stumbling. You can’t find what’s right without facing what’s wrong.

So if you're reading this, and you've made a decision that didn't go as planned, take heart. You’re not stupid. You’re not weak. You’re human. Don’t let regret eat you alive. Own your choice, learn from it, and move. Life has a funny way of working out in the end.

And if you’re watching someone go through what looks like failure, don’t mock them. Don’t laugh. Don’t gossip. Just wait. Because one day, that same person may rise higher than you ever imagined.

Let people make their choices.
Let people learn.
Let people grow.
Because one day, it works. And that one day makes all the difference.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

#Puobabangna

Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance
Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, © 2025

I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional and storyteller from Eggu in Ghana’s Upper West Region. With experience in WASH, public health, emergency response, and community development, I’ve worked with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision Int. More I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional, storyteller, and thinker from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana. I carry with me the weight of real stories, the wisdom of a quiet upbringing, and a mission to use what I know to help others live with dignity, direction, and hope.

I have worked across public health, WASH, emergency response, and community development, partnering with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision International. I understand systems, but I do not get lost in them. I never forget the people behind the reports, the families behind the statistics, or the communities waiting to be seen and heard.

But I am not only a development worker. I am a writer. I write from the heart of where I come from. I write because some things are too true to be forgotten. I write about love and loss, silence and hope, absence and longing. From The Barber and the Boy Who Wouldn’t Smile to Family by Blood but Total Strangers in Reality, my stories reflect the pain we hide and the light we carry. I speak for the silent. I stand with the unseen.

My voice is raw, but it is real. I do not dress my words. I let them breathe. I do not rush for applause. I wait for impact. I believe in asking hard questions, even when the answers are slow or uncertain. I believe in doing good work even when no one is watching.

Whether I am mentoring a youth, writing for someone I may never meet, or simply walking the road less noticed, I carry a simple goal: to make meaning. To leave people better than I found them. To speak the truth in a world that often prefers silence.

This is not just what I do. This is who I am.Column: Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance

