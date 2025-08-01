NPP kind of spending and digging holes will never happen again under Mahama — Ricketts-Hagan

The Majority in Parliament has mounted a firm defence of the Mahama administration’s economic direction, arguing that Ghana’s recovery is being driven not by foreign bailouts, but by bold, homegrown policies rooted in productivity, strategic investment, and gold-backed reserves.

Contributing to the debate on the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review, Deputy Majority Leader and Cape Coast South MP, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, described the government’s approach as a historic pivot from dependency to sovereignty, citing unprecedented control over the country’s gold resources.

“Something has happened in this country under President Mahama and the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson. We now own our gold. We've added $2.2 billion from gold alone to our reserves,” he declared on the floor of Parliament.

According to him, the strategic accumulation of gold has helped shore up Ghana’s gross international reserves to over $11 billion, playing a vital role in the appreciation of the Cedi—by 42 per cent against the dollar, 32 per cent against the pound, and 24 per cent against the euro.

Mr. Ricketts-Hagan drew sharp contrasts between the current administration’s policy stance and that of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government. He accused the former leadership of relying excessively on external borrowing, Eurobond inflows, and cocoa syndicated loans to prop up the economy, rather than building resilience through internal reforms and strategic asset management.

He did not hold back in his condemnation of the NPP’s controversial Gold-for-Oil policy, describing it as a “reckless barter trade” that cost the nation dearly.

“We don't know who supplied the oil, at what price, or where the rest of the money went,” he said, calling for a full audit and accountability over the $2.4 billion financial loss he claims it caused.

Turning to banking reforms, Mr. Ricketts-Hagan revealed that the Mahama administration had injected over GH¢2 billion into the struggling National Investment Bank (NIB) to revive its operations. He accused the former government of running the bank into the ground, citing the disposal of valuable assets, including shares in Nestlé, and Parliament-approved funds that allegedly went misused.

Positioning the current administration as fiscally responsible, the Deputy Majority Leader drew a line in the sand on spending practices.

“Your kind of spending will never happen again. We will put the money in the productive sector of the economy. We will spend on growth, not waste it. We will not dig a hole and abandon it. We won't choose to fly on an aeroplane to bath in,” he charged, in a thinly veiled reference to past excesses.

But the Minority would not let the narrative go unchallenged.

Takoradi MP, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, fired back, claiming that the economic progress being touted by the Majority owes much to policies instituted under the previous NPP administration.

He pointed to the continuation of initiatives such as Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II and fisheries sector reforms as the real drivers behind Ghana’s recent agricultural growth.

On the NIB, Mr. Darko-Mensah argued that financial interventions for distressed banks were not new, citing the NPP’s support for struggling institutions as precedent.

He also defended the Gold-for-Oil programme, asserting that the groundwork for Ghana’s gold reserves and commodity-backed policy tools had been laid under the NPP, not the NDC.

While acknowledging the importance of gold-backed reserves, he raised red flags about the governance of the newly established GoldBod, and called for decentralised licensing and traceability mechanisms to prevent the worsening of illegal mining.

As both sides traded barbs over the economic legacy of their respective parties, one thing was clear—the battle over Ghana’s recovery narrative is far from over.