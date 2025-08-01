ModernGhana logo
Cedi sells at GHS12.00 on forex market, GHS10.49 interbank on August 1
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has experienced fluctuations in value against the US dollar on Friday, August 1, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS10.51 and a selling rate of GHS11.03.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS11.65 for dollar purchases and GHS12.00 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS10.49 for buying and GHS10.51 for selling.

For the British pound, the average bureau rate stands at GHS13.82 for buying and GHS14.66 for selling.

The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS13.90.

The euro is also trading at GHS11.97 for buying and GHS12.69 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stands at GHS12.02.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Afriex are offering dollar rates of GHS10.45 and GHS10.44 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex are offering GHS13.90 and 13.89 respectively.

Afriex has also quoted GHS12.01 for the euro, while LemFi is offering GHS12.00 per euro.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rates are GHS11.29 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

