ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

S.Africa negotiating hard with US over tariffs: president

By AFP
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is negotiating hard with the United States over tariffs. By Mauro PIMENTEL (AFP/File)
FRI, 01 AUG 2025
President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is negotiating hard with the United States over tariffs. By Mauro PIMENTEL (AFP/File)

South Africa will use the week-long delay in the US's imposition of 30-percent tariffs to negotiate hard to avoid the penalty and save jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday.

South Africa is among nearly 70 countries facing President Donald Trump's new tariffs on exports that were due to come into force on Friday but were delayed at the last minute until August 7.

The United States is South Africa's second-largest trading partner after China and the central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, has estimated the new tariffs could cost the economy around 100,000 jobs.

"Within the window that's still open, we're hoping that we will find a way to settle this matter," Ramaphosa told journalists. "So intensive negotiations are now under way," he said.

"Our task is to negotiate as strongly and as hard as we can with the United States," he said. "Our objective, really, is to save jobs."

South Africa's agriculture and automotive sectors will be most hard-hit by 30-percent tariffs, which would pile pressure on a high unemployment rate of more than 30 percent in the continent's most industrialised nation.

While negotiating with Washington, Pretoria also wants to boost other export markets "because it is too risky just to focus on one", Ramaphosa said.

South Africa's offer to the United States includes importing its liquefied natural gas and some US agricultural products, the trade ministry said this week.

South African firms have also committed to investing in US mining and metals-recycling industries and to pursuing joint investment in critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and agri-machinery, it said.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei Deputy minister role should be scrapped; it serves no purpose — NPP MP

1 hour ago

GACL probe: ‘OSP’s bail terms unreasonable; calculated to keep Adom-Otchere in custody’ — Lawyer GACL probe: ‘OSP’s bail terms unreasonable; calculated to keep Adom-Otchere in c...

9 hours ago

Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama

9 hours ago

President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orders probe President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orde...

9 hours ago

Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to the vulnerable Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to...

9 hours ago

Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MPs name from vote and proceedings Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MP's name from vote and proceed...

9 hours ago

Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in

9 hours ago

All Mahamas govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afenyo-Markin All Mahama's govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afen...

9 hours ago

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition Ghana secures $1 billion for climate financing

11 hours ago

GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesnt have landed property to bail himself’ — OSP GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesn't have landed property to bail hims...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line