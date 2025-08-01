Bawku crisis: There are people suffering, we are unable to reach them because the area is not secure – Catholic Bishop

The Catholic Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese, Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, has made an impassioned plea for immediate and professional security interventions in the Upper East and North East regions, as violence, particularly linked to the Bawku conflict, continues to disrupt lives and hamper humanitarian efforts.

Speaking in a press engagement on the escalating insecurity in the region, Bishop Agyenta stressed the urgent need for the government and security forces to step up efforts to stabilise the area and ensure the safety of civilians, aid workers, and faith-based personnel operating in high-risk zones.

Despite the deteriorating situation, the Catholic Church has maintained its presence in affected communities, offering support to the most vulnerable, an act of faith and service that Bishop Agyenta says comes with increasing risk.

“We have not withdrawn our personnel because we believe they need to stay and help those who are suffering,” he affirmed.

However, he warned that without swift government action and enhanced protection, even these limited outreach efforts could grind to a halt.

“But we need security and protection. That is why we are calling on the government to act, so that once life and property are secured, we can continue engaging with the people and assist them.”

The bishop painted a bleak picture of humanitarian operations stalled by conflict, citing schools and food supply routes that have become too dangerous to access.

“There are people suffering, and we are unable to reach them because the area is not secure. We used to deliver food to vulnerable groups on both sides of the divide, but now we cannot even get supplies to them,” he lamented.

Calling for urgent government intervention, Bishop Agyenta made it clear that time is running out for those trapped in the crossfire of Bawku’s deepening crisis.

“This points to the urgent need for government intervention to save the lives of people living in the region.”

As the situation worsens, his call reinforces growing pressure on national authorities to prioritise peacebuilding, security, and humanitarian access in Ghana’s most volatile conflict zone.