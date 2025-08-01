ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tribal killings: Ghana Armed Forces intensifies joint military operations in Bawku and Nalerigu

  Fri, 01 Aug 2025
Social News Tribal killings: Ghana Armed Forces intensifies joint military operations in Bawku and Nalerigu
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has escalated its security crackdown in Bawku, Nalerigu, and surrounding communities in a renewed push to stabilise the conflict-ridden areas and enforce state authority.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 31, GAF confirmed that intensified military operations had been underway since Tuesday, July 29. The campaign, which involves coordinated ground assaults and aerial reconnaissance, is aimed at neutralising threats and curbing further unrest.

As part of the operation, the military called on residents to remain calm and comply fully with directives from security personnel. Authorities also announced a significant revision to the existing curfew hours. Previously set from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., the new restriction now spans from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., a move designed to support ongoing security interventions without excessively disrupting daily life.

“The Ghana Armed Forces remains fully committed to its mission to restore peace and stability in Bawku, Nalerigu and surrounding towns and calls on all stakeholders to support and collaborate towards its successful accomplishment,” the statement said.

The Armed Forces also issued a stern warning to social media users, journalists, and content creators, cautioning against the dissemination of old military videos under the guise of recent events. According to the GAF, such misinformation undermines public confidence and inflames already tense situations.

“The Armed Forces wishes to appeal to all individuals, including bloggers, content creators and media personnel, to refrain from posting previous military footage and linking them to the current operations — an act that constitutes disinformation and mal-information. Such behaviour undermines the peace efforts and fuels unnecessary tension,” the statement added.

The intensified operations come amid renewed outbreaks of violence in the troubled regions, prompting the military high command to reassert control through a show of force and precision deployment.

While security experts have applauded the proactive measures, they also warn that long-term stability in the area will depend on effective community engagement, political dialogue, and sustainable peacebuilding strategies.

81202573605-0g830m4yyt-probe

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

NPP kind of spending and digging holes will never happen again under Mahama — Ricketts-Hagan NPP kind of spending and digging holes will never happen again under Mahama — Ri...

11 minutes ago

Kwabena Adu-Boahene Court dismisses another Adu-Boahene disclosure request

11 minutes ago

Bawku crisis: There are people suffering, we are unable to reach them because the area is not secure – Catholic Bishop Bawku crisis: There are people suffering, we are unable to reach them because th...

2 hours ago

Tribal killings: Ghana Armed Forces intensifies joint military operations in Bawku and Nalerigu Tribal killings: Ghana Armed Forces intensifies joint military operations in Baw...

2 hours ago

Cedi sells at GHS12.00 on forex market, GHS10.49 interbank on August 1 Cedi sells at GHS12.00 on forex market, GHS10.49 interbank on August 1

4 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei Deputy minister role should be scrapped; it serves no purpose — NPP MP

4 hours ago

GACL probe: ‘OSP’s bail terms unreasonable; calculated to keep Adom-Otchere in custody’ — Lawyer GACL probe: ‘OSP’s bail terms unreasonable; calculated to keep Adom-Otchere in c...

12 hours ago

Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to the vulnerable Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to...

12 hours ago

Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in

14 hours ago

GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesnt have landed property to bail himself’ — OSP GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesn't have landed property to bail hims...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line