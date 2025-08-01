Kwadwo Fosu Ako Atɔ! Hon Abilolo Eulogizes Prophet Lumba!

I grew up in a home where music was not just entertainment but life. My grandmother, the late Adwoa Benewaa of Asante Bekwai, Asɔ ne Sekan fame, was herself a composer of traditional Akan songs, turning everyday struggles into wise proverbs set to melody. She farmed huge lands, but I could say with hindsight, she also cultivated words that healed. My parents, I am told, sang in groups as young people, and my father, a Bretuo royal, was a Fɔntɔmfrɔm drummer. Hence music was not a luxury in our house; it was the air we breathed.

The best highlife filled our mornings and evenings. I grew up on Dr K. Gyasi and Nana Tuffour’s sweet Sikyi and Mansa tunes. Wɔfa Alex Konadu made our feet move to “Asianawa” and “Nsuo Amuna.” Then there was Nana Adomako Nyamekye’s piercing, emotional voice which gave us “Nipa a Wo Tan Me,” “Sɛ ɛteɛ Ni” and “Adwoa Pinaman.” A Senior like Dr Paa Bobo was not lost in the pool. He told life’s deepest truths through “Ɔsɔbrɔkyeɛ,” “Nsɛm Keka Yi” and “Sophia.” The great Aseibu Amenfi also blessed us with “Akua Foriwaa,” Ɔhɔhoɔ Kyɛnee” and “Kanewu.” There was also a band called Ayonko Asiwa Group that charmed us with “Koobi Aware.” A song I sang and danced to, with so much passion as if I understood anything said in there. Lol!

Of course, there was the king of storytellers, Nana Kwame Ampadu, with “Ɔbra,” “Ɔman Bo Adwo,” “Agyanka Daberɛ,” “Kofi Nkrabea” and “Ɔkwaduo.” Pat Thomas serenaded us with the evergreen Kotoko Anthem, “Sika yɛ Mogya” and “Me Nsɛe Da.” King Onyina strummed his way into our hearts with “Aboa a Onni Dua.” Amakye Dede blazed through the airwaves with “Sika Ne Barima,” “Iron Boy” and “Ɔhɔhoɔ Batani.” And from the coast, there was E.T. Mensah, Paapa Yankson with “Abam Kofi,” Jewel Ackah, CK Mann came through with Araba Lucy, Dɔ me na me ndɔ wo bi” and AB Crenstil with “Moses,” “Adam Nana” and “Mandingo.”

This was my world; a Melomaniac in the making, raised on timeless music! But one man stood out, Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly called Daddy Lumba! though I did not fully appreciate the depth of attachment with him yet! I found myself choosing his songs anytime I had the chance to pick a cassette for myself while home alone! In my early days of encounter; thus the late 90s and early 2000s, I only loved his beats. There was something really special but I was yet to figure it out! I never weighed his lyrics! I did not know I was ignoring a prophet!

As I grew into a man paying attention to his story, I have come to realize I missed his best days even though the fruits continue to transcend generations! He had started all the way in 1989, where he told the story of Ghanaian migrants in “Yɛreyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu.” He painted pictures of hustlers abroad, torn between hope and despair. A year later, “Obi Ate Meso Boɔ” album which brought songs like “Theresa” and “Ankwanoma.” If ever there exists a song that captures gratitude with the best of words, it is in the song, Theresah!

Ankwanoma since that 1990, has become the hymn of resilience, teaching us that burdens will come but a man must rise again, pressing on the upward way! It remains my ultimate classic piece of music. No song better captures the madness of this life, the evil afflictions, the disappointments, the burdens and yet gives succour to the man who chooses to live for others like Ankwanoma! It reminds me of the vanity of things while we Sojourn!

In 1991, “Sika Asɛm” made him a philosopher, reminding us how money corrupts and kills dreams, love and relationships! He recounts how after writing his song “Yɛreyɛ aka akwantuo mu” he had to wait three good years because he had nobody to support him financially to promote it out there.

He sings;

“Ɔdomankoma akyɛ m’ade o! Ɛnwomtoɔ na me se me de bɛyɛ m’adwuma Daddy ee! Ɛberɛ a, me wiee me nnwom a edi kan, Yɛreyɛ aka akwantuo mu, me nnya Ɔboafoɔ nti, Ɛnnwom yi daa dan mu mfie mmiɛnsa!”

1993’s “Biribi Gyegye Wo” taught strength and hope in the face of suffering and betrayal, while 1995’s “Sɛsɛɛ Wo Se” gave us “Me Ne Ɔdɔ Na Ɛbɛkɔ, a song honouring the rare loyalty of a lover who stays through poverty and shame. The same year, “Mɛsom Jesus” stunned critics, revealing his spiritual depth with Gospels like “Job Yɛ Din” and “Mɛsom Jesus.” Perhaps, the best expression of our fickle hearts is seen in the release of these so-called Gospel songs after he recovered from some ailments.

By 1997, in “Back for Good,” he had reached philosophical heights. “Sɛ Ɛmmerɛ No Bɛso A” was and remains a heartfelt prayer every man can relate to. In there, he asks God for long life to groom his children and complete what works his father started. He confesses how, like every young man, he misunderstood his father’s love language, only to grow up and appreciate the love behind even the rebukes. It is the cry of every responsible man who wants to leave a legacy. Indeed, we all grow to understand our fathers really cared and loved deeply!

Then came the storm of 1998, “Aben Wɔ Ha,” which swept Ghana into a cultural frenzy; blending strong commentary with irresistible rhythm. I can say my somewhat disregard for him from genuine naivety changed in 1998, with the “Aben Wɔ Ha” statement! It was prominent enough to put him in the hearts of every Ghanaian; child or adult. It was his 12th album, and the euphoria was unmatched! Streets, trotro stations, homes, and night clubs pulsed with the rhythm. It was more than a song! Even Toyota Corolla E90 which reigned those years was named “Aben Wɔ Ha!” But there I was; an uninitiated young naive virgin boy! Lol! I just loved it for the vibe and never for the message on True Love and even bedroom escapades that called for absolute privacy! I did not yet know that hidden behind the seductive beats was a man, a legend, pouring his soul out for the world to read.

From Millennium Love Songs like “Wo Da a Da” a personal favorite he did with Ofori Amponsah in 1999 to “Ahenfo Kyiniyɛ” with Pat Thomas in 2004, Daddy Lumba mastered collaborations, writing “Gya Bi Wu A, Gya Bi Te Ase” to remind families to love and support their own before it is too late. Let me be honest with you, Lumba was not just a musician; he was an allegorist of life. He hid deep truths in simple stories, like a sage teaching through parables. I agree with many who say our Universities and Faculties of Art must consider making him a subject of interest to be studied!

Listen to “Gya Bi Wu a, Gya Bi Te Ase.” On the surface, it mourns an orphan neglected by family after their parents’ death. But it is more than a family complaint! This song is an allegory of human relationships. The “orphan” is every abandoned soul, and the “family” represents society that values people only when they are useful. He sings; “Ɛnnɛ m’ayɛ abusua kraman, sɛ ammu so a, me bua da, sapɔ funu a yɛpɛ me dahiada” to wit, “today I am like a family dog, only fed with the surpluses and where there is none, I sleep empty.” These are not mere words of grief. It is a biting commentary on selfishness and the vanity of human love! Lumba used such allegories to hold a mirror to society, teaching us to love better, honour one another especially the vulnerable, and value people before it is too late. In an interview, he explained he could use years to complete a 5-minute song he starts writing because, he keeps drawing inspirations from proverbs and everyday events life present his way. No wonder they come out, a Masterpiece!

His later works were reflections of an older, wiser man. Give Peace a Chance in 2005 carried his social voice, while “Tokrom” in 2006 showed a hardened philosopher lamenting betrayal, the burden of seeking sustenace and greed. “Agenda” in 2007 and “Aware Pa Ye Anibre” in 2009 examined love and marriage in all honesty. In “Kohye Po,” “Awosoɔ” and “Ɛnkɔ Den,” released between 2011 and 2016, he turned deeply inward, issuing songs for self actualisation; as if to reply critics behind the fence of our lives. Yentie Obiaa became a mantra for survival and self-determination, while “Ɛnko Den” remains a soothing sermon on Love, Romance and Prioritizing the People who matter. Across these decades, more than 31 albums and over 200 songs, Daddy Lumba chronicled every shade of the Ghanaian soul.

But I will say my real awakening to him, came later in 2006-7! The Tokrom album came out a tsunami on airwaves while I was still in Kumasi Academy; secondary school! Appietus worked his magic, and the remix of “Obi Ate Meso Boɔ” with Okyeame Kwame and Kwabena Kwabena was everywhere. I knew by then that I loved Daddy Lumba deeply, but my “chrife-life” would not let me go all out. I was a tongues-speaking Praise and worship leader in church, pretending not to love him, like most Ghanaian Church goers, because the church had ruled him a secular musician. Imagine the sheer Hypocrisy!!

I hummed his songs secretly, enjoyed them at parties, but still held back outwardly! How was I even thinking I could contain his fountain in my cisterns forever?

Well, Life humbled me! Growing up through the storms of adulthood opened my ears. I began to hear Daddy differently! His songs daily, were not entertainment. They were real sermons! I deem them Prophecies! Wisdom wrapped in melody! Perhaps, the best description I’ve ever given to his songs as I consume and share them daily is; “Faithful Words in Sweet Melodies by the Wise Master Brewer!”

Today, I call him Sir Charles Kwadwo Fosu because he ministers to me like no pastor or teacher does! Once I was moved by the contradictions of sinners in cassocks to leave church for Good, God has constantly ushered me through the raging storms of life, with insights and full assurance of faith in his Words as carried daily by DL!

I carved the phrase; “A DL for all Seasons” because every song of his, speaks to a specific human experience. Every time one of his songs drops in my spirit from nowhere, I know it is Rhema! A divine message for my life!

Let me tell you a story. There was a time when I lost a good World Bank contract due to COVID-19, started a Freight company but had to fold up in some bad happenings with unfaithful men! It was not well with me but I kept going with smiles, laying hold of every consolation I could find. While recovering from this crisis that revealed to me I could not count on anyone in this life; not even those I had helped, I got a new offer and had to leave Accra, for Mole National Park. But guess what? Lumba had already been used by God to prepare me months before, even through the trying times!

Even when I had not really paid attention to its lyrics, “M’akoma Ho Toffee” by DL, played repeatedly in my spirit, sometimes even in dreams! My playlist anytime I sat in my BMW at the time, would always have “M’akoma Ho Toffee” on repeat! It tells a story of a man who leaves his lover to hustle for money, only to realise love is greater than wealth as he longed for the warmth of his lover again. That was me! While redundant, surviving on random M&E gigs, I had been dropping my fiancée at work every day, spending all my free time with her; driving through the departures of terminal 3 at the airport while avoiding traffic during rush hours, until I had to go far away to the Savannah Region. But I was sensitive enough to know Daddy Lumba had prophesied it! And Provided Holy Consolations in sweet music! That is why I call him Sir! The moment it became clear that I was going away, everything made sense! The meaning of the song came alive! I can still remember how I drove the 9-hour journey that faithful day from Accra to Damongo, listening to M’akoma Ho Toffee!

But if there is one song that mirrors my life, it is “Ɛnkyɛnkyɛ Wɔ N’afe.” That song is the voice of David in Psalm 42 encouraging his soul after great defeat!

Daddy sings,

“Ɔkra Fosu Adwobrɛɛ o… Me kra me se mensu biem w’ate, Papa werɛ mfiri wo o Ɔkra, wo nsoromma bepue paa ama wo ho atɔ wo oo.”

This is Ephesians 5:18 to 20 come alive! It takes real spirituality in practice to appreciate these truths! Lumba speaks to his soul in psalms and hymns, telling his soul to remain calm because the Father in heaven has not forgotten him.

In that same song, he exposes how money robs dignity; making slaves of royals and children of elders. He laments being stranded in a foreign land. Yet he does not stop at lamentations! He encourages himself! Singing; “Dabi dabi ebeyeyie!” One day, it shall be well!

By every line in his songs, the world had a teacher of lots of virtues. “M’afe Ɔdɔ teaches us to show Love as oft as we have the opportunity to. He carefully brews words that would carry your whole being into imaginations almost into a full trance! In Theresa, so loved by many, we learn that people would be willing to help when they know you will remember and acknowledge them! Daddy shows the ultimate form of gratitude by putting together a memorial of all the good he has enjoyed from various people key of which remains Theresah Nana Konadu!

He has a song titled “Ebi Se Ɛyɛ Aduro!” Just like every word of God when revealed, the words of this song, are quick and sharper than any two-edged sword! They cut through the dividing asunder of bone and marrow. I could write a whole book on the depth and relatability of that song to my very pursuit of love and romance! Indeed, nobody would ever fully grasp why people choose to have a life with specific people, hence they go about speaking in blasphemy! But Lumba expresses the real binding agents of enduring love relationships and carefully makes mockery of those who sit behind the fence with vain assumptions and gossips!

He sings;

“Emmerɛ a mmerɛnkɛnso besi ne tiri ase no, na ɛwɔ deɛ Asaase aka kyerɛ no! Seesei a merebɔ Ɔdɔ din deɛ, ebi a na obi nkɔte aseɛ! Me dɔfo yi ho asɛm yɛka no deɛ onim o! Ɔdɔ Fitaa sɛ Asaawa! Me se ɔnda a, na w’ada! Sɔre a na w’asɔre o! Ɔdɔ nso se yɛnkɔ a, na yɛnkɔ oo! Ɔdɔ ne nteaseɛ reyɛ n’adwuma!”

Yet if you want to know how deeply Sir Charles Kwadwo Fosu loved, listen to the compositions about his mother, Madam Comfort Gyamfi (Maame Ama Saah). Long before she died in 2001, he dedicated songs like “Ohia Asɛm and Anidaso Wɔ Hɔ Ma Obiara” to her. He mentioned her in almost every other song. But there is “Okuafoɔ yɛ Adwuma a, Ɔpɔn,” his song to mourn her. It remains one of the greatest eulogies to a mother. “W’adua ama afifi awie a, Ama, Okuafoɔ yɛ Adwuma a, Ɔpɔn.” To wit, Ama Saah having laboured all her life, planting and harvesting just like a farmer, deserved her rest. It is a song that pierces the heart, “Sɛ ɛkaa Sika nko ara a Mama, nka meku me ho ahwɛ wo oo Mama.” If money alone could save you, Mama, I would give my life to raise it! That is an ultimate expression of love! That is gratitude! That is wisdom for our learning!

Sir Charles Kwadwo Fosu gave his all to us. From Yereye Aka Akwantuo Mu in 1989 with Nana Acheampong, to Enko Den in 2016, 31 albums, over 200 songs. Yereye Aka Akwantuo Mu, Odo Fakye, Enko Ngya Me, Aban Nsa Aka Wo, Obi Ate Meso Bo, Theresa, Ankwanoma, Makoma Ho Toffee, Me Mpaebo, Sika Asem, Mensei Da, Ohia Asem, Play Boy, Se Ɛmmerɛ no Bɛso a, Aben Wo Ha, Twime, M’eda Me Gya Mu, Poison, Bubra, Tokrom, Agenda, Awosoo, Hosanna, Ɔfon n’edi asɛm foo, etc… the list is endless. He sang about life, money, love, betrayal, gratitude, family, death and faith in God!

Daddy Lumba did not just sing. He turned his life into lessons for us! They say he is dead, but how can he die when his words are alive? ENIGMA! His music is not just sound! It is life! They Minister life to the weary! It is the Word of God wrapped in sweet melody! When life opens your heart, you will understand him! You will see he was not just a musician! He was a sage! A prophet with God-given utterance! A man who emptied himself for the world.

And so today, like he once sang about his beloved Ama Saah, I can say of him:

“Yesi w’anan mu a ɛnnyɛ yie! Kwadwo Fosu Akyitaafoɔ! Kwadwo Fosu ako atɔ! ama ofie adampan!! Kwadwo Fosu wiase bɛkae wo!”

Abilolo! Your broken son who got too busy to meet with you bɛkae wo Daddy! My Children and their Children will learn of you!

Rest well, Sir Charles Kwadwo Fosu! You were too strong a man!! Prophet of my life!! A DL for all Seasons! Forever!

My very best!!

Michael A. Sarfo-Kantanka

(Hon Abilolo Billionaire®)