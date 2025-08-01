Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, President, Western Regional House of Chiefs and Omanhene of Assikado Traditional Area, on Wednesday, July 30, led the House to pay a courtesy visit on President John Dramani Mahama at the Presidency in Accra.

The Delegation was at the Presidency to congratulate the President on his decisive reflection victory in Ghana’s December 7, 2024, general election.

President Mahama in his remarks the Western Region was often called the natural resource basket of Ghana and had been the engine of the nation’s economic progress for generations.

He said from the early days of cocoa production and timber exports to the contemporary era of gold mining, oil and gas exploitation, rubber plantations, bauxites, coconut cultivation, the Region had given so much to Ghana’s development.

He said however, beyond its economic significance, the Western Region was home to a proud and rich cultural heritage.

The President said from Wassa and Sefwi, through Aowin and Nzema and the Hanta traditional areas, the Region had produced gallant leaders, freedom fighters and politicians whose contributions were etched in the pages of our history.

“And of course, we all remember our first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah of blessed memory, who is a proud son of Ghana and a proud son of the Western Region,” he said.

The President noted that the Western Region holds immense potential to lead Ghana into a new era of industrialization, economic diversification and job creation, but the Government must address long-standing development gaps.

He said during his visit to the Region, the chiefs drew his attention to many of these issues, and I assure you that they remain at the forefront of their development agenda.

President Mahama said under the Government’s Big Push project, which intends to invest $10 billion over five years into infrastructure development, they would prioritize many road projects in the Western Region, including the dualization of the Takoradi-Agona-Nkwanta-Elubu Highway to enhance trade and transport, especially given the importance of that corridor for the mining, petroleum, agriculture and border commerce.

He said feeder roads in cocoa-growing areas and mining areas such as Wassa-Kropong, Enchi, Prestea, Sefwi—Wiaso, and Ayinase would all be upgraded to ease produce transportation and improve rural access.

The President said the Sino-Hydro interchange projects in Takoradi would also be continued.

“Indeed, we’ve started talks with the Chinese Government about continuing and completing the Sino-Hydro bridges,” he said.

President Mahama said the rehabilitation of the Western Railway line from Takoradi rade to Huni Valley, Awaso, Dunkwa, and ultimately to Nyinahin and Kumasi would receive attention.

He reiterated that the rail system was vital for the mining sector, especially for the hauling of bauxite and manganese and other bulk cargoes.

This, the President said would reduce road congestion and reduce the spoilage of our roads caused by the heavy trucks that convey the bauxite and manganese ores.

He said they were promoting and pushing the establishment of a manganese refinery in the Western Region.

“This will help us add value to the raw manganese that we currently export,” he said. “We also are designing and planning an alumina refinery in the Western Region to refine the bauxite that we are mining in Awaso and other places.”

The President said the expansion of the Takoradi Port would continue under a Publix Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement and that the aim was to expand to establish a dedicated oil and gas services hub in Takoradi and dry bulk and container terminals to boost exports and reduce ship waiting times.

On his part, Nana Kobina Nketsia on behalf of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, congratulated President Mahama on his return to the Presidency.

He lauded President Mahama for his exemplary leadership and humility.

He further hailed the Mahama administration for its people-centred programmes, such as the recent appreciation of the Ghana Cedi as evidence of sound economic management.

“For once, we see that our country is going through some transformation,” Nana Kobina Nketiah said.

