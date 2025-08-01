ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orders probe

  Fri, 01 Aug 2025
Headlines President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orders probe
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has strongly condemned the recent incident involving the manhandling of some journalists by state security personnel.

“Such conduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I have instructed that the incident be thoroughly investigated and that the officers involved be sanctioned accordingly,” he said.

President Mahama said as a card-bearing member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), he would not preside over a government that abuses or intimidates journalists in the lawful exercise of their duty.

The President stated this in his remarks during the swearing-in of four new Deputy Ministers at the Presidency in Accra.

They include: Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Mohammed Adam Sukparu, Deputy Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, and Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, Deputy Minister for Health.

The President said: “A free and responsible press is indispensable to our democracy and must all work to protect the media”.

He said he would soon convene a meeting between the heads of the security services and the leadership of the GJA to plan a programme to orient our troops to recognize the media not as enemies but as partners in development.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama

1 hour ago

President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orders probe President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orde...

1 hour ago

Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to the vulnerable Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to...

1 hour ago

Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MPs name from vote and proceedings Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MP's name from vote and proceed...

1 hour ago

Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in

1 hour ago

All Mahamas govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afenyo-Markin All Mahama's govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afen...

1 hour ago

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition Ghana secures $1 billion for climate financing

3 hours ago

Headmaster of Bawku Senior High School, Rev. Bukari Abugbilla Bawku SHS Headmaster rejects calls to relocate students following campus shootin...

3 hours ago

GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesnt have landed property to bail himself’ — OSP GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesn't have landed property to bail hims...

7 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere detained over GACL contract probe after failing to meet bail c...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line