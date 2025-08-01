Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to the vulnerable

Parliament on Thursday passed the Social Protection Bill into law, to streamline social services and mobilise resources to support vulnerable persons in society.

The legislation would provide legal backing to institutional framework for social protection programmes to specified individuals including children, women and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, the Chairperson of the Parliament's Gender and Social Protection Committee, who presented the report at the plenary, said the legislation would enable the sector Ministry to enhance its capacity to provide emergency services to the vulnerable people in the country.

The bill, she said, was in accordance with article 106 (6) of the 1992 Constitution.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said the legislation would enable the Ministry to identify and target the right persons that needed support under the Livelihoods Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme.

It would also compel public institutions to ensure persons with disabilities have unhindered access to public facilities as spelt out in the Persons with Disability Act, (Act 715) promulgated in 2006.

