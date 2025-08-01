ModernGhana logo
Fri, 01 Aug 2025

Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MP's name from vote and proceedings

  Fri, 01 Aug 2025
Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MPs name from vote and proceedings

Parliament has officially expunged the name of Ernest Yaw Kumi, a former Member of Parliament for Akwatia who died on July 7, 2025, from its records.

This follows an official announcement of his demise by the Electoral Commission.

Mr Benard Ahiafor, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, who was presiding, asked the parliamentary clerks to take note and expunge the deceased legislator’s name from Parliamentary Vote and Proceedings.

Mr Ahiafor, also the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South remarked:”Table office, please take note, you can’t mark a deceased person absent”.

The death of Ernest Kumi shocked many people in the country since persons who saw him a few days to his demise described him “hale and hearty” after writing his law examinations.

He was also cleared of any contempt charges by the Supreme Court in a 4-1 majority decision.

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party under whose ticket he contested and won the Akwatia parliamentary seat on December 7, 2024 general elections, described his death as a big blow.

He was reported to have complained of chest pains the previous night and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The bereaved family of late Ernest Yaw Kumi is yet to announce his final burial.

He was 40 years.
GNA

