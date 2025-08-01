GACL probe: ‘Adom-Otchere said he doesn't have a landed property to bail himself’ — OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has detained the immediate past Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, along with two other officials, in connection with a corruption-related investigation.

According to the OSP, Mr. Adom-Otchere, who also hosts Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, was invited for questioning over suspected breaches in a revenue assurance contract between GACL and a private firm linked to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 31, the OSP said the former board chair has been charged but remains in custody after failing to meet bail conditions.

“Adom-Otchere and two others have been detained over the GACL contract probe as he fails to meet bail conditions,” the OSP stated. “He is required to present two landed properties (of no specific value) registered in his name.”

The OSP further noted that Mr. Adom-Otchere has informed investigators that he does not own landed property in Ghana. “As a result, he remains in custody until the bail terms are satisfied,” the statement added.

The two other individuals also in custody are Otchere Kwame Baffour Awuah, Group Executive of Commercial Services at GACL, and Albert Adjetey Adjei-Laryea, CEO of Devnest Systems.

The investigation centres on allegations of procurement breaches, including the award of a sole-sourced contract to a firm different from the one approved by the GACL Board.