ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Paul Adom-Otchere detained over GACL contract probe after failing to meet bail conditions

  Thu, 31 Jul 2025
Headlines Paul Adom-Otchere
THU, 31 JUL 2025
Paul Adom-Otchere

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has detained former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, after he failed to meet bail conditions in an ongoing investigation into a controversial revenue assurance contract.

Adom-Otchere, along with two others, has been formally charged by the OSP in connection with alleged procurement breaches linked to a contract between GACL and a private company owned by the proprietor of Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML). The contract is believed to have been sole-sourced without proper approval from the GACL Board.

According to the OSP, Mr Adom-Otchere was required to present two landed properties registered in his name as part of his bail conditions. However, he reportedly informed investigators that he does not own any landed property in Ghana. As a result, he remains in custody until he is able to meet the terms of his bail.

The two other individuals facing charges are Otchere Kwame Baffour Awuah, Group Executive for Commercial Services at GACL, and dAlbert Adjetey Adjei-Laryea, Chief Executive Officer of Devnest Systems.

The Special Prosecutor’s investigation centres on possible violations in the award of a revenue assurance contract, including potential irregularities in procurement processes. The probe also seeks to determine whether there were deliberate attempts to bypass proper approval channels, particularly in the awarding of a sole-sourced contract to a firm that was not sanctioned by the GACL Board.

The OSP has not yet announced when the suspects are expected to appear in court.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Paul Adom-Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere detained over GACL contract probe after failing to meet bail c...

2 hours ago

Bawku elders perform cleansing ritual at SHS to appease gods after student killing Bawku elders perform cleansing ritual at SHS to appease gods after student killi...

2 hours ago

Let’s support Kumasi-based Pure FM to rebuild after fire incident — GJA President Let’s support Kumasi-based Pure FM to rebuild after fire incident — GJA Presiden...

2 hours ago

GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor Take clear action on assaults against journalists in 7 days or we’ll blacklist y...

2 hours ago

Why Paul Adom-Otchere can’t escape scrutiny in GACL contract — Manasseh Azure Why Paul Adom-Otchere can’t escape scrutiny in GACL contract — Manasseh Azure

4 hours ago

Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah 200,000 jobs to be created for youth, women through digital skills by 2028 — Chi...

4 hours ago

Three candidates contests NDC parliamentary primary in Akwatia on August 4 Three candidates contests NDC parliamentary primary in Akwatia on August 4

5 hours ago

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare Political financing: ‘Nomination fees must be capped’ — Prof Azar calls for refo...

5 hours ago

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘GH₵600,000 NPP flagbearer nomination and filing fee a pay-to-play scheme’ — Pro...

5 hours ago

August 4 no longer a public holiday — Interior Ministry clarifies August 4 no longer a public holiday — Interior Ministry clarifies

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line