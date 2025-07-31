Paul Adom-Otchere detained over GACL contract probe after failing to meet bail conditions

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has detained former Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, after he failed to meet bail conditions in an ongoing investigation into a controversial revenue assurance contract.

Adom-Otchere, along with two others, has been formally charged by the OSP in connection with alleged procurement breaches linked to a contract between GACL and a private company owned by the proprietor of Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML). The contract is believed to have been sole-sourced without proper approval from the GACL Board.

According to the OSP, Mr Adom-Otchere was required to present two landed properties registered in his name as part of his bail conditions. However, he reportedly informed investigators that he does not own any landed property in Ghana. As a result, he remains in custody until he is able to meet the terms of his bail.

The two other individuals facing charges are Otchere Kwame Baffour Awuah, Group Executive for Commercial Services at GACL, and dAlbert Adjetey Adjei-Laryea, Chief Executive Officer of Devnest Systems.

The Special Prosecutor’s investigation centres on possible violations in the award of a revenue assurance contract, including potential irregularities in procurement processes. The probe also seeks to determine whether there were deliberate attempts to bypass proper approval channels, particularly in the awarding of a sole-sourced contract to a firm that was not sanctioned by the GACL Board.

The OSP has not yet announced when the suspects are expected to appear in court.