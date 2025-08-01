ModernGhana logo
  Fri, 01 Aug 2025
Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in

President John Dramani Mahama has officially inducted four newly appointed Deputy Ministers into office, charging them to uphold the highest standards of public service as they take up strategic roles within his administration.

The swearing-in ceremony came after Parliament approved the nominees on Friday, July 18, following their vetting and endorsement.

The new Deputy Ministers are:

  • Dorcas Affo-Toffey (MP for Jomoro), appointed Deputy Minister for Transport

  • James Gyakye Quayson (MP for Assin North), named Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs

  • Mohammed Adam Sukparu (MP for Sissala West), assigned Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation

  • Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah (MP for Essikado-Ketan), sworn in as Deputy Minister for Health

Administering the oath of office, President Mahama urged the appointees to serve with “integrity, dedication, and a focus on results,” as the government accelerates its national development agenda. He stressed the importance of effective collaboration between sector ministers and their deputies to drive forward major reforms and deliver on public expectations.

The appointments come at a critical moment in the administration’s push to expand infrastructure, digitise public services, strengthen healthcare delivery, and elevate Ghana’s foreign policy priorities.

Meanwhile, President Mahama used the occasion to denounce the assault of JoyNews journalist Carlos Calony, who was reportedly manhandled by military personnel during a demolition operation at Spintex on Wednesday, July 30.

“Allow me to condemn in the strongest terms the assault in the recent incident involving the manhandling of some journalists by our security personnel. Such conduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he stated.

The President assured the public that accountability would be pursued without hesitation.

“I have instructed that the incident be investigated and the officers involved be sanctioned accordingly. As a card-bearing member of the GJA, I will not preside over a government that abuses or intimidates journalists in the lawful exercise of their duties.”

To prevent future occurrences, President Mahama announced plans to engage leadership of the security services and the Ghana Journalists Association to foster improved relations between the media and security agencies.

With the addition of the new Deputy Ministers, the Mahama-led government is expected to intensify its policy rollout across key sectors and reinforce its commitment to good governance, accountability, and press freedom.

